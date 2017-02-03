Alan Branch Injury: Updates on Patriots DT's Toe and Return

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

New England Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch is officially questionable for Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

Branch Practiced in Limited Capacity Through Friday

Friday, Feb. 3

Branch, 32, registered 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble during the 2016 regular season. He has been excellent for the Patriots as a run-stuffer this season, controlling the interior line of scrimmage and helping lead the team to the third-ranked rush defense in 2016.

In the postseason, the Patriots have given up just 159 rushing yards in two games.

"Alan has done a great job for us," Belichick said before the Super Bowl, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "Along with his play, which is certainly significant, one of the things that has been really impressive about him has been his play time. In addition to his overall production, he's played a lot more than he has in quite a while in terms of number of plays."

As Reiss noted, Branch led all defensive tackles by playing 60.1 percent of the team's snaps during the regular season.

If Branch is forced out of the lineup, slowing down Atlanta's excellent run game will be incredibly difficult for the Patriots. Malcom Brown and Vincent Valentine will handle the defensive tackle position for New England, but neither is likely to have the impact Branch has had for the Patriots this season.