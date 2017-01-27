Houston Rockets Trade Value Rankings Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

2 of 6

James Harden

James Harden is so untradeable that the Rockets probably wouldn’t trade him for a single player in the league; not LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or Russell Westbrook. He is having an MVP season, has a team perfectly constructed around him, is in the prime of his career and locked up by contract for as long as NBA rules allow.

Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon is essential to Houston's success. He complements Harden when they’re on the court together (through 39.2 percent three-point shooting and secondary ball handling) and spells him when he needs to grab a breather (by leading the offense to be good enough that leads don’t dissolve the instant Harden sits down). It’s as if someone etched the perfect Sixth Man for Houston out of stone.

The Rockets are 33-13 when Gordon has played and 1-2 when he hasn’t. The latter is a small sample size but indicative of how important he is nonetheless.

Patrick Beverley

Similar to Gordon, Beverley’s value is tough to replace. His dogged defense and 39.7 percent three-point shooting make him a perfect starter off Harden. Essentially, he’s the point guard on defense and the shooting guard on offense, a “three-and-d’” point guard if you will. It’s a scarce commodity in the NBA, and Beverley may very well be the best there is in that role.

Ryan Anderson

Anderson doesn’t just make threes; he makes deep threes. His threes are so deep, they’re downright meditative. They have profound wisdom. His range extends several feet behind the three-point line (77 from 25 feet or further), and that causes defenses to stretch even more.

As stretch 4s go, he’s the stretchiest. The power forward with the next-most makes from 25 feet is Kevin Love at 46. Sure, there are defensive issues with Anderson, but the trade-off is in Houston’s favor because of how well he complements the rest of the roster.

Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza (along with Beverley to a degree) is the Rockets’ glue guy. He defends. He kills corner threes like he’s some sort of corner-three sociopath. He rebounds. He cuts. He screens. He communicates. He does whatever needs to be done. One stat which is telling about Ariza is that he’s only missed one game in his three seasons with Houston.

Glue. Guy.

And you should never, ever, trade your glue guy unless you get an offer you just can’t turn down. When you get rid of your glue guy, things tend to come unglued, and then things fall apart.

Clint Capela

Capela is pretty close to the perfect 5 for the Rockets system.

He’s long (6’11” with a 7’4.5” wingspan according to DraftExpress.com), and he uses that length well. He has big, soft mitts, and uses them corral any pass thrown near the rim and put the oop in another player’s alley, doing so 48 times this year in only 34 games, per NBA.com.

He is also a good rim protector. Opponents shoot 7.6 percent below their season averages when he is the closest defender within six feet of the bucket.

He is also a solid rebounder, securing 18.3 percent of missed shots while he’s on the court.

That combination of traits is what makes him an exceptional player, and very hard to let go of.