DeSean Jackson: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Redskins WR's Future

David Banks/Getty Images

Multiple NFL teams are already showcasing interest in veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson in case the impending free agent doesn't re-sign with the Washington Redskins this offseason.

Continue for updates.

Jackson Emerging As Popular Free-Agent Target

Thursday, Jan. 26

Bleacher Report's Jason Cole passed along the latest buzz on the situation Thursday and examined the difficult decisions that lie ahead for the Redskins at the position:

Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode 2016 NFL Sack Leaders Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs Time to Skip the Packers/Giants Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles

Jackson is coming off a solid, albeit unspectacular, contract year in Washington. He racked up 56 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns. It marked the fifth time in his nine-year career that he's topped the 1,000-yard mark.

The 30-year-old who shined at Cal in college has never been a high-volume target. He's caught more than 65 passes just once in his career. But he's been one of the league's top big-play wideouts for the past decade.

He continued that trend in 2016 by averaging 17.9 yards per catch to lead the NFC. Now the question is whether the Redskins can figure out a way to keep him in the fold.

As Cole mentioned, both Jackson and fellow receiver Pierre Garcon are scheduled to hit the open market. Add in quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played this past season under the franchise tag, and the front office may be forced to walk away from one or two of those marquee names.

John Keim of ESPN.com provided comments from the three-time Pro Bowler in late December about his potential foray into free agency.

"Once free agency comes, we'll see how it plays out," Jackson said. "This is the first time in my career I'll hit the free-agent market, so I'm definitely intrigued about seeing what's going to happen and test the market and see what's going on. Who knows what will happen?"

A return to the Philadelphia Eagles has been a popular prediction. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice noted back in October the wideout remained open to a reunion with the team that drafted him and didn't have any lingering issues with the organization following his 2014 exit since Chip Kelly has since been removed as head coach.

"I never really had hard feelings toward Philadelphia, besides being released by whoever released me," he said. "That's different, but I guess he's not there no more. It's never really been hard feelings toward the city or to the team, the organization. But like I say, things happen, you move on, and I'm blessed to be playing at a high level."

Meanwhile, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com linked Jackson to the Los Angeles Rams this week, stating the L.A. native "seems like a natural fit now that [new head coach Sean] McVay, his former offensive coordinator with the Redskins, is with the Rams."

There are always concerns about how a player who relies on natural speed will hold up after hitting age 30 in the NFL. That said, Jackson possesses a terrific track record and showed no signs of slowing down in 2016.

The number of interested teams should continue to rise as the offseason heats up. So he shouldn't have much trouble scoring a lucrative, multiyear contract, whether it's from Washington or elsewhere.