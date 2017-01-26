    NFLDownload App

    DeSean Jackson: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Redskins WR's Future

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: DeSean Jackson #11 of the Washington Redskins carries the football ahead of Johnthan Banks #35 of the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
    David Banks/Getty Images
    January 26, 2017

    Multiple NFL teams are already showcasing interest in veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson in case the impending free agent doesn't re-sign with the Washington Redskins this offseason.

    Jackson Emerging As Popular Free-Agent Target

    Thursday, Jan. 26

    Bleacher Report's Jason Cole passed along the latest buzz on the situation Thursday and examined the difficult decisions that lie ahead for the Redskins at the position:

    Jackson is coming off a solid, albeit unspectacular, contract year in Washington. He racked up 56 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns. It marked the fifth time in his nine-year career that he's topped the 1,000-yard mark.

    The 30-year-old who shined at Cal in college has never been a high-volume target. He's caught more than 65 passes just once in his career. But he's been one of the league's top big-play wideouts for the past decade.

    He continued that trend in 2016 by averaging 17.9 yards per catch to lead the NFC. Now the question is whether the Redskins can figure out a way to keep him in the fold.

    As Cole mentioned, both Jackson and fellow receiver Pierre Garcon are scheduled to hit the open market. Add in quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played this past season under the franchise tag, and the front office may be forced to walk away from one or two of those marquee names.

    John Keim of ESPN.com provided comments from the three-time Pro Bowler in late December about his potential foray into free agency.

    "Once free agency comes, we'll see how it plays out," Jackson said. "This is the first time in my career I'll hit the free-agent market, so I'm definitely intrigued about seeing what's going to happen and test the market and see what's going on. Who knows what will happen?"

    A return to the Philadelphia Eagles has been a popular prediction. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice noted back in October the wideout remained open to a reunion with the team that drafted him and didn't have any lingering issues with the organization following his 2014 exit since Chip Kelly has since been removed as head coach.

    "I never really had hard feelings toward Philadelphia, besides being released by whoever released me," he said. "That's different, but I guess he's not there no more. It's never really been hard feelings toward the city or to the team, the organization. But like I say, things happen, you move on, and I'm blessed to be playing at a high level."

    Meanwhile, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com linked Jackson to the Los Angeles Rams this week, stating the L.A. native "seems like a natural fit now that [new head coach Sean] McVay, his former offensive coordinator with the Redskins, is with the Rams."

    There are always concerns about how a player who relies on natural speed will hold up after hitting age 30 in the NFL. That said, Jackson possesses a terrific track record and showed no signs of slowing down in 2016.

    The number of interested teams should continue to rise as the offseason heats up. So he shouldn't have much trouble scoring a lucrative, multiyear contract, whether it's from Washington or elsewhere.

