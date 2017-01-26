WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2017 for Week of Jan. 26

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view just days away, talk is growing online about what one of the biggest shows of the year can offer.

Who will emerge victorious in the show's marquee Royal Rumble match and move on to headline WrestleMania?

And what is in store for the company's two major champions? Can AJ Styles and Kevin Owens hold on to their championships, or will John Cena and Roman Reigns triumph?

As is always the case, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive in the week of the Rumble, and this week's rumor roundup features all the latest gossip as the event nears.