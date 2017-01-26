Russell Westbrook Moves into 5th on All-Time Triple-Doubles List

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook posted his 23rd triple-double of the season Wednesday evening and 60th of his career, moving him into fifth on the all-time list, per NBA.com/Stats.

Westbrook's 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the contest against the New Orleans Pelicans moved him past Larry Bird (59) on the all-time list. The performance also moved him beyond a fifth-place tie with the likes of Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles in a single season, per Sportsnet Stats.

The star point guard has picked up the pace dramatically of late, posting a triple-double in six of the last seven games. While it would take an outstanding second half for him to break Oscar Robertson's record of 41 triple-doubles in a season, it's not necessarily out of the equation.

Westbrook's output Wednesday assisted Oklahoma City to its second straight win and a 3-3 record on the club's six-game road trip. The victory moved the Thunder within 1.5 games of the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings and kept the club 0.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the sixth spot.

Although Westbrook wasn't named a starter for the West in the upcoming All-Star Game, he certainly deserves to be on the roster and to see plenty of playing time. The Thunder may have a tough time winning the West following Kevin Durant's offseason signing with the Golden State Warriors, but Westbrook will be the key component in any postseason success.