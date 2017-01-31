B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for January 31-February 2

2 of 8

David Rogers/Getty Images

Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck made a statement in the 5-0 FA Cup win over Southampton on Saturday, and manager Arsene Wenger now has the nice problem of deciding how to shape his attack.

The Gunners have scored 11 from their last three outings and need to win games such as the visit of Watford to ensure any faint hope of maintaining a Premier League title push is possible.

The Hornets' confidence is low, as their only win from their last nine was against Burton Albion in the FA Cup third round; they were beaten by League One side Millwall in the same competition on Sunday.

M'Baye Niang is an intriguing addition to the Watford squad, as he will add class and unpredictability to their attack. His physicality and pace should improve a side that have scored six from those last nine games.

Prediction: 4-0

First goalscorer: Alexis Sanchez