B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for January 31-February 2
We have a mix of league and cup action across Europe this week.
Bleacher Report's Dean Jones has his finger on the pulse of English football and will give his verdict on the Premier League games, while Spanish football expert Karl Matchett will look after the Copa del Rey semi-finals—with the meeting between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona the undoubted highlight.
Arsenal vs. Watford
Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck made a statement in the 5-0 FA Cup win over Southampton on Saturday, and manager Arsene Wenger now has the nice problem of deciding how to shape his attack.
The Gunners have scored 11 from their last three outings and need to win games such as the visit of Watford to ensure any faint hope of maintaining a Premier League title push is possible.
The Hornets' confidence is low, as their only win from their last nine was against Burton Albion in the FA Cup third round; they were beaten by League One side Millwall in the same competition on Sunday.
M'Baye Niang is an intriguing addition to the Watford squad, as he will add class and unpredictability to their attack. His physicality and pace should improve a side that have scored six from those last nine games.
Prediction: 4-0
First goalscorer: Alexis Sanchez
Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur
It would take an incredible performance for Sunderland to cause an upset on Tuesday.
Manager David Moyes hasn't seen his side record a win in their last seven matches, and the Black Cats are nailed to the bottom of the table. They have just four wins to their name this term, though three of them came at home.
Spurs were given a fright by Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday but still managed to pick up a win. They are on an unbeaten run consisting of eight victories and a draw.
A goal from Harry Kane separated the two teams at White Hart Lane earlier in the season. Spurs should win this game, and the man key to another success will be the in-form Dele Alli.
Prediction: 1-2
First goalscorer: Dele Alli
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Chelsea have the potential to run away with the league title, and there are few places they would love to make a statement more than at Anfield.
Memories of Steven Gerrard slipping so that Demba Ba could wreck Liverpool's 2013-14 title hopes still bring a smile to the faces of Stamford Bridge fans.
They will no doubt taunt the Reds with reminders of that piece of history as they attempt to ensure Liverpool's league ambitions for the current campaign take another hit.
The Reds have been in a horrendous slump since the new year but will be buoyed by the return of Sadio Mane from the Africa Cup of Nations. Chelsea are the best team in England, though, and should secure a fifth successive win on Tuesday.
Prediction: 0-1
First goalscorer: Diego Costa
West Ham United vs. Manchester City
These sides met at London Stadium earlier this month, and Manchester City ran out 5-0 winners.
West Ham United lost their composure and resilience that night as they crashed out of the FA Cup, and although they have won both of their Premier League matches since, it is still difficult to have faith in them for Wednesday's game.
City are also inconsistent, but the addition of Gabriel Jesus is bringing an extra layer of quality to the side. There are signs that Raheem Sterling, in particular, is going to benefit from the 19-year-old's arrival.
Sergio Aguero is likely to remain first choice for now but knows he is also under pressure in the long term, which could inspire him to find the net.
Prediction: 1-3
First goalscorer: Raheem Sterling
Manchester United vs. Hull City
This is an unsettling time for Hull City, and their only blessing is that this fixture is not on deadline day. They are one of the busiest clubs in the market and have already sold their best player, Robert Snodgrass, to West Ham.
The club have been trying to cope with Ryan Mason's terrible head injury, while manager Marco Silva is still getting to grips with life at one of England's most chaotic clubs.
You can throw in the fact they have also been knocked out of the EFL Cup, despite a semi-final second-leg victory over United, which Jose Mourinho refuses to acknowledge. Even when Hull win, they lose.
A 4-1 battering from Championship side Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday will not have done much for team morale.
Meanwhile, United are flying high on confidence. They have booked a place at Wembley Stadium in the League Cup final, progressed in the FA Cup and not lost a league match since October 23.
Prediction: 2-0
First goalscorer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona
All eyes will be on this semi-final between two of La Liga's giants, both of whom are having mixed fortunes domestically this season so will see the Copa del Rey as a chance to reassert their silverware-winning aspirations.
Barcelona have had the edge over Atletico in recent domestic meetings, at least in terms of results. Even when Diego Simeone's team have looked the better tactically in their 90-minute battles, Barca's attack has always found a way through.
It's a reasonable expectation that they will do the same on Wednesday, when even a scoring draw would be a pleasing first-leg scoreline.
Prediction: 1-2
First goalscorer: Lionel Messi
Celta Vigo vs. Alaves
Neither Celta Vigo nor Alaves have won the Copa del Rey, making this two-legged semi-final one of the biggest occasions in the history of both clubs.
Celta have the edge with home advantage given how strong they have been at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos this season, but Alaves—in La Liga, at least—have been better away than at home.
The visitors will need to score in the first leg on Thursday, but Celta will be full of optimism after seeing off Real Madrid in the previous round.
Quick passing in the buildup, lots of movement in the final third and an ability to share the goals around means the Sky Blues have to be favourites to take a result.
Prediction: 2-1
First goalscorer: Daniel Wass
