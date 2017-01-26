Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for Week of Jan. 25

2 of 6

Raw ended with an advertised appearance by Goldberg, who picked the wrong episode to finally show signs of rust on the microphone, but fans were treated to surprise appearances by The Undertaker and Goldberg.

The three icons stared each other down, and with the Royal Rumble just days away, none of WWE's three biggest favorites are exclusive to the SmackDown brand.

As WWE continues to tease a loaded lineup, filled with mass, this could all be a red herring to distract fans' attention from the actual winner. With so many big names in the fold, this is the classic scenario where WWE pulls a rabbit out of the hat and goes with a seemingly random winner.

One of the positives of the brand split—and the increased number of pay-per-views—is that it gives WWE a plethora of chances to set up world championship matches at WrestleMania.

Goldberg and Lesnar could be a world championship match—should one of them win the Royal Rumble—but it could just as easily be a special-attraction match if one or both are eliminated by the other. Either way, all this unpredictability is great for the Big Four pay-per-view.