Tito Ortiz Comments on Claims of Chael Sonnen Fight Being Fixed in TMZ Exclusive

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Tito Ortiz has refuted speculation that his fight with Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 was fixed, telling those who doubt him to stop by his gym so he can choke them out himself.

The 42-year-old fought the last bout of his career against Sonnen on January 21, winning by rear-naked choke, but some fans believe the latter gave Ortiz a hand sign, telling him when to sink in the hold, per TMZ.

Ortiz has now shot down those claims in an exclusive interview with TMZ:

Per Danny Segura of MMA Fighting, the former UFC light heavyweight champion also said he held onto the hold that forced Sonnen to tap longer than he should have due to the ill feelings he felt for his rival.

While it didn't take Ortiz long to grab the final win of his career, Sonnen had an opportunity to win before his opponent got his back. The 39-year-old failed to end the bout with a guillotine choke, and his inability to finish may be what is fuelling the conspiracy.

Ortiz dominated most of the fight, however, and rightly drew the praise of his fans and peers. MMA legend Ken Shamrock was one of many to congratulate him on a wonderful career:

Ortiz won the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 25 in April 2000 and held the belt until 2003. He played a key role in the growth of the sport, along with the likes of Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell.

Sonnen hadn't fought since UFC 167 in November 2013, and he has already retired once, per Fox Sports. As MMA Fighting reported, he's hoping to face Wanderlei Silva next.