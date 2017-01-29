First-Time Pro Bowlers Who'll Become Regulars at NFL's All-Star Game
There isn't a more mocked and derided event on the NFL calendar than the annual Pro Bowl.
Veteran players back out of the game in droves. Pundits have called for the game to be eliminated altogether for years. And the NFL has tried everything from fantasy football-style drafts to dodgeball in an effort to boost lagging TV ratings.
Actually, Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, if you want to get technical.
However, for some the Pro Bowl is no laughing matter. At least that's what Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan told Jim Wyatt of the team's website.
"A lot of the guys, the older dudes like Joe Thomas and Andrew Whitworth, those guys are like 11 and 12 years in. I am just a tackle in year 3 at my first Pro Bowl," Lewan said. "So guys can make fun of me all they want, because this is awesome."
Lewan certainly earned the accolade, ranking seventh among all tackles in 2016 at Pro Football Focus.
He is one of 23 young players who were named to their first Pro Bowl in 2017. More still will attend as alternates as others beg off.
And along with this handful of stars, Lewan is a player who one day will likely look at his fifth invitation to the game and suddenly beg off after developing a sprained eyelid.
For now, however, their eyes are wide and bright.
Honorable Mentions
These first-time Pro Bowlers aren't quite the sure bets (in my mind, anyway) of those who follow to be perennial Pro Bowl invitees.
However, that doesn't mean they won't be...
Hard though it may be to believe, I've been wrong before.
Cliff Avril, DE, Seattle Seahawks
Avril told Aron Yohannes of the team's website, "I’m just having fun, embracing the moment," at his first Pro Bowl after a career 2016. Avril was great this year (11.5 sacks), but his first trip to the Pro Bowl came at the age of 30 in his ninth season. The odds are against him making this a regular thing this late in his career.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Green Bay Packers
After setting a career high with 100 tackles in 2015, Clinton-Dix racked up a personal-best five interceptions in 2016 to make the Pro Bowl. Ha Ha's biggest problem is a numbers game—the NFC is loaded with talented safeties right now. The 24-year-old will need to continue to develop to stay ahead of that curve.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Hill made it to Orlando as the AFC's return specialist after a rookie season that saw him find the end zone once on kickoffs and twice on punts. Those numbers will be hard to replicate once teams (wisely) start kicking away from the 22-year-old, so the youngster will need to continue to improve as a wide receiver to become a regular at the Pro Bowl.
Rodney Hudson, C, Oakland Raiders
It's entirely possible that Hudson's invitation to Orlando says more about the Raiders line as a whole than it does the sixth-year pro as a player. Hudson checked in 20th among NFL centers in 2016 at Pro Football Focus. That's not a number that would appear to make the 27-year-old a shoo-in to be invited back with regularity.
Janoris Jenkins, CB, New York Giants
Per Dan Schneier of 247Sports, Jenkins was named the No. 4 cornerback in the NFL by NFL.com's Next Gen Stats. The 28-year-old has had something of an up-and-down career to date, though, as demonstrated by it taking this long to earn a Pro Bowl nod. If maturity brings consistency, Jenkins will be back—repeatedly.
Landon Collins, S, New York Giants
There are more than a few first-time Pro Bowlers on defense who won't be playing in Orlando. Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney pulled out with an injury. Atlanta Falcons edge-rusher and NFL sack king Vic Beasley has other plans.
In Houston, coincidentally.
However, safety Landon Collins made the trip to Orlando as part of a contingent of players from the revamped defense that helped propel the New York Giants to the playoffs in 2016.
Collins didn't just have a great season in 2016. The second-year pro had a truly historic one, per Michael Eisen of the Giants' website, becoming the first player in NFL history to record 100 solo tackles, two sacks, five interceptions and 12 passes defensed in a single season.
While speaking with Eisen, Collins downplayed his accolade as simply the result of a pledge he made to himself before the season to get better in Year 2 of his career.
"It’s just hard work that I put in," Collins said. "The work that I told you all that I was going to put in last year. Just proven to be a force on the defense and someone to be talked about. That was just my mindset."
In today's pass-happy NFL, having a safety prowling the back end of the defense who is equally adept at stuffing the run and covering receivers can make all the difference in the world. Just ask the Seattle Seahawks, who watched their defense take a huge step backward once Earl Thomas got hurt.
Collins is just that sort of player. In fact, Pro Football Focus named him their Breakout Player of the Year for 2016.
"He still has room for improvement in coverage," Matt Claassen wrote for PFF, "but Landon Collins’ growth thus far has been notable, and he looks like one of the best run defenders in the league right now."
Assuming that growth continues, Pro Bowl trips are going to become old hat for the young man.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
So, Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty good rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys.
There's an excellent chance that Elliott will be named the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors. He may well win Offensive Player of the Year, too, after pacing the NFL with over 1,600 rushing yards in 2016.
He can add those awards to the PFWA Rookie of the Year:
He became the fifth rookie since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to lead the NFL in rushing, joining Earl Campbell (1978), George Rogers (1981), Eric Dickerson (1983) and Edgerrin James (1999). Elliott finished second in the NFL with 1,994 total scrimmage yards after adding 32 pass receptions for 363 yards and one touchdown. He had a streak of four consecutive 130-yard rushing games (first rookie in NFL history to rush for at least 130 yards in four straight contests), rushed for over 100 yards seven times overall and had five games of two rushing touchdowns each.
And honors from Pro Football Focus as both the NFL's top rookie and the league's best tailback:
Ezekiel Elliott didn’t make it all the way to Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record of 1,808 rushing yards, but he did eclipse the rookie marks of Barry Sanders, Earl Campbell, Edgerrin James and Adrian Peterson, among others, each of whom was a pretty useful back in their day. Elliott finished the year as the league’s leading rusher, and did much of the work himself, averaging almost 3 yards per carry after contact and sustaining his excellent performance despite a huge workload. Elliott also led the league in carries, with 322 — 23 more than the next-highest figure — and averaged 5.1 yards per carry over the year. This was a good year for backs at the sharp end of the league, but none was better than Elliott.
And the Sporting News' Rookie of the Year. And Bleacher Report's Rookie of the Year. And 37 other rookie of the year awards near and far that I could keep rattling off until the cows come home.
The long and short is that Elliott may have been the best running back in the league from the moment he stepped on an NFL field. He'll be the best back in Orlando given that Arizona's David Johnson and Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell are both sitting the game out.
And so long as Elliott stays healthy, the Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors are going to become an annual occurrence.
Playing behind the NFL's best offensive line doesn't hurt.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
For some players, the Pro Bowl is at best a free vacation and at worst a chore. More than a few pass due to other commitments and/or phantom injuries.
However, as Scott Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' website wrote, wide receiver Mike Evans is having the time of his life in Orlando.
"It's off the chain, it's crazy," Evans said. "Guys I've looked up to, I'm playing with them in this Pro Bowl all-star game and it's amazing. Just to connect with the guys. There are a lot of legends here, former players like Ray Lewis, Charles Woodson. Get to know those guys and get to know all the other players around the league."
"During the season, I was a lot more serious because I was trying to get the job done. But now I can decompress a little bit and enjoy this, and it's been great. I'm a big fan of football and I love a lot of players' games. And then to meet them, they're even better guys than they are players."
Also, while the level of play in the Pro Bowl has long been criticized, Evans told Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times there's nothing going on but the rent where that's concerned.
"I just realized it's double the money if you win, so I'm going hard," Evans said. "Winners get $64,000, losers $32,000," Auman added.
Ah. A man whose priorities are squared away.
Frankly, it's a bit of a surprise that this is Evans' first Pro Bowl. After all, the 6'5", 231-pounder has topped 1,000 receiving yards every season he's been in the league and topped 10 scores twice in three years.
Call it a testimonial to the incredible depth at wide receiver in today's NFL.
However, while Evans was good his first two years in the league, he was great in 2016. No wide receiver in the NFL was thrown at more times this season that Evans, who parlayed all those targets into 96 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.
There's no reason to think those numbers are headed south any time soon given the rapport Evans has developed with Tampa quarterback Jameis Winston.
And that sort of production gets receivers invited to Orlando/Honolulu/Sydney.
Yes. The Sydney in Australia.
The idea has been discussed, so a Pro Bowl being played there is just a matter of time.
Kelechi Osemele, OG, Oakland Raiders
What? You didn't think I'd give the big guys some love?
It's been an eventful 2016 campaign for Kelechi Osemele of the Oakland Raiders, one that began with a $58.5 million contract and ended with the first Pro Bowl selection of his five-year career.
But wait! There's more!
Osemele was also named a first team All-Pro by both the Associated Press and the Sporting News.
"The argument can be made that Osemele to the Raiders was the most impactful free-agent signing in 2016," Tadd Haislop wrote for the Sporting News. "He's a massive reason why Oakland finished in the top 10 as a team in rushing yards, rushing yards per attempt and rushing yards per game. NFL coaches recognized that impact and rewarded Osemele for his stellar season."
Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie told Scott Bair of CSN Bay Area that Osemele's honors were well-deserved.
"I think Kelechi solidified our offensive line, from the standpoint of what we wanted from our run game, from a physicality standpoint, what we had always talked about from Day 1," McKenzie said. "He added to that and he put some teeth into the whole offensive mentality. I felt like that was an impact. I was happy to see him get his first Pro Bowl. That was good to see."
It's hard to argue with McKenzie. Only former teammate Marshal Yanda of the Baltimore Ravens and Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys (regulars at the Pro Bowl) received a higher grade at Pro Football Focus than Osemele in 2016. He allowed a grand total of zero sacks for the year.
Osemele's only 27, and he's now finished in the top 15 at PFF three years running (including two top-six finishes).
In other words, while this may be his first Pro Bowl, it's all but surely not going to be his last.
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
The Pro Bowl is essentially a popularity contest.
Quarterback is easily the most popular position in the NFL.
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL's most popular team.
All those things bode well for Dak Prescott soon tiring of annual invitations to play in the NFL's all-star game.
However, this first trip has been a special one for the biggest rookie surprise of 2016. As Prescott told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that's partly because he's been working out with one of the greatest to ever play the position.
"It's humbling just [to] be going through these drills with Drew Brees," Prescott said. "He is one the greats. He is one of my favorites in everything he does. He is so detailed. We are out at the Pro Bowl. He is still hitting every drill, throwing every ball. One speed. It's the right way to do it. I learned a lot [from] him."
It's a fitting culmination to a phenomenal first season. Thrust into the spotlight by Tony Romo's preseason injury, Prescott threw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and the NFC's No. 1 seed.
However, as Prescott told ESPN's James Walker, it's the last game he played in the 2016 season that will be forever etched in his mind.
"It's behind me, but I can't say I'm over that loss (to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round)," Prescott said. "I'll never be over that loss. I'll never be over any loss. It's definitely fuel to the fire and I'm ready to get back to work."
The Cowboys' season ended on a sour note, but it wasn't their young quarterback's fault. Prescott keyed Dallas' furious comeback in that game, passing for 302 yards and three scores.
One year does not a career make, but if 2016 was any indication, Prescott is a superstar in the making.
And superstar quarterbacks get invited to the Pro Bowl with yawn-inducing frequency.
