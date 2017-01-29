First-Time Pro Bowlers Who'll Become Regulars at NFL's All-Star Game

1 of 7

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

There isn't a more mocked and derided event on the NFL calendar than the annual Pro Bowl.

Veteran players back out of the game in droves. Pundits have called for the game to be eliminated altogether for years. And the NFL has tried everything from fantasy football-style drafts to dodgeball in an effort to boost lagging TV ratings.

Actually, Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, if you want to get technical.

However, for some the Pro Bowl is no laughing matter. At least that's what Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan told Jim Wyatt of the team's website.

"A lot of the guys, the older dudes like Joe Thomas and Andrew Whitworth, those guys are like 11 and 12 years in. I am just a tackle in year 3 at my first Pro Bowl," Lewan said. "So guys can make fun of me all they want, because this is awesome."

Lewan certainly earned the accolade, ranking seventh among all tackles in 2016 at Pro Football Focus.

He is one of 23 young players who were named to their first Pro Bowl in 2017. More still will attend as alternates as others beg off.

And along with this handful of stars, Lewan is a player who one day will likely look at his fifth invitation to the game and suddenly beg off after developing a sprained eyelid.

For now, however, their eyes are wide and bright.