2019 MLB All-Star Game Reportedly to Be Hosted by Cleveland Indians

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians are set to announce that the 2019 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

According to Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com, the decision will become official at a press conference Friday. MLB.com's Jordan Bastian confirmed the report.

Cleveland last hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 1997 during a season that saw the Tribe advance to the World Series before losing to the Florida Marlins.

The 2019 All-Star Game will mark the sixth hosted by the Indians, which is the most in history by any single franchise.

This year's 2017 All-Star Game is set to take place in Miami, and the 2018 edition will emanate from Washington, D.C.

The Indians fell to the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series, but after keeping most of their core in place and signing Edwin Encarnacion from the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency, they appear built to contend in 2017 and beyond.