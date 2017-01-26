WWE Royal Rumble Odds 2017: Goldberg a Small Favorite at Alamodome on Sunday

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

When Bill Goldberg returned to the WWE less than a year ago, wrestling fans knew it would only be a matter of time before he ascended the ranks to became one of the organization's biggest draws again.



The 50-year-old Goldberg has not disappointed so far in his comeback bid to become champion for the first time since 2004 and enters Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view match at San Antonio's Alamodome as the +250 betting favorite (bet $100 to win $250) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.



Of course, Goldberg is not without plenty of competitors in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, with the winner earning a title shot at Wrestlemania 33 on April 2 in Orlando. Among the other top contenders are Randy Orton (+350), Braun Strowman (+350), The Undertaker (+400), Finn Balor (+550), Samoa Joe (+550), Chris Jericho (+900) and Brock Lesnar (+1400).



Goldberg became just the second wrestler to beat Lesnar in two separate PPV events (John Cena is the other) last November 20 at Survivor Series, and the next night, he proclaimed he would be the first participant in the Royal Rumble match.





The odds have shifted dramatically in Goldberg's favor lately, as he was previously listed at +1200 (January 12) and +1600 (January 20) until this week. Two weeks ago, it was The Undertaker who was overwhelming 11-8 chalk, before Strowman took over the role of favorite last week at +250. Both remain at the top of the betting board, with Orton also staying as one of the first three choices during this recent three-week stretch.



One wrestler who has seen his odds fall over the past three weeks though is Cena, who was +1400 on January 12 and is currently +2000 in the second tier behind the group mentioned above.



As far as props go, Strowman is a large -350 favorite (bet $350 to win $100) to total the most eliminations in the Royal Rumble match followed by Samoa Joe (+300), Goldberg (+400), Baron Corbin (+500) and Lesnar (+900).



Corbin is +2000 to win the Royal Rumble match and has stayed at that number throughout the month.