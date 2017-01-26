Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz (29-18) will try to end a two-game losing streak and maintain their lead in the Northwest Division when they host the road-weary Los Angeles Lakers (16-33) as double-digit home favorites Thursday night.

Going into this matchup, the Jazz led the Oklahoma City Thunder (who play earlier in the night) by 1.5 games in the division.

Point spread: The Jazz opened as 12.5-point favorites; the total is at 203.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 114-95 Jazz (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Lakers can cover the spread

The last time the Lakers were listed as double-digit underdogs and playing the second game of a back-to-back situation, they hung around with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a half before falling 119-108.

They were 15.5-point road dogs in that game and led 31-26 after the first quarter before the Cavaliers rallied back behind their Big Three of Kevin Love (27 points), LeBron James (26) and Kyrie Irving (21). They will not have to worry about facing a team with a trio of All-Stars like that obviously when they visit Utah.

Why the Jazz can cover the spread

Despite their recent skid, the Jazz have still won six of eight and begin a four-game homestand versus Los Angeles. They are coming off a 103-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday as 1.5-point road underdogs, the first time they were in that role since hosting Cleveland as one-point home dogs back on January 10. They defeated the Cavaliers 100-92 to start a six-game winning streak.

Utah has also won eight of the past 10 meetings with the Lakers straight up, going 6-4 against the spread on the NBA lines.

Smart pick

While the Lakers have had their moments in the second game of back-to-backs this season, they are still just 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS under that scenario.

They are coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, which followed their worst defeat in franchise history to the Dallas Mavericks, and they have the second-worst win percentage in the NBA since December 1 with a 6-23 record (.207), behind only the Brooklyn Nets. Back the Jazz in this spot.

Betting trends

The Lakers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

The Lakers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of Utah's last six games.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.