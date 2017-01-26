Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

Max Becherer/Associated Press

Two teams coming off solid wins Wednesday will square off in Oklahoma City on Thursday when the Thunder (27-19) host the Dallas Mavericks (16-29) as solid home favorites. Oklahoma City wrapped up a six-game road trip with a 114-105 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, while Dallas topped the New York Knicks 103-95 at home.

Point spread: The Thunder opened as seven-point favorites; the total is at 201.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 106-99 Mavericks (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Mavericks can cover the spread

The Mavericks have won two in a row and five of seven going into this matchup with the Thunder, getting a team-high 23 points from Harrison Barnes versus the Knicks while Seth Curry had 20 and Dirk Nowitzki added 19.

In the previous game, Dallas handed the Los Angeles Lakers their worst loss ever, 122-73, as seven players scored in double figures, including Barnes, Curry and Nowitzki. While the Mavs have lost eight of the past nine meetings, they did win 85-84 at Oklahoma City last year as 14-point underdogs.

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

Unlike Dallas, the Thunder are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race thanks to the continued heroics of Russell Westbrook. Without Kevin Durant, Westbrook has thrived more than ever before, posting his 60th career triple-double against the Pelicans with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Despite getting snubbed as an All-Star starter by voters, Westbrook has put his team first and has used that along with Durant's absence to motivate him each and every game.

Smart pick

While the Mavericks somehow found a way to win in Oklahoma City last season, this is a much different Thunder team behind Westbrook, one that will not be overconfident in this spot.

OKC is 4-2 against the spread in winning five of the previous six meetings in the series and should have fresher legs as the younger squad. In fact, Dallas has lost nine straight when playing the second game of a back-to-back situation, going 3-6 ATS on the NBA point spreads. Roll with the Thunder here.

Betting trends

Dallas is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

Dallas is 4-2 ATS in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone under in six of Oklahoma City's last nine games at home.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted.