WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Revealed for Philadelphia: Date, Venue and More Info

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Ahead of Sunday's 2017 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, it was revealed Thursday that the 2018 Rumble event will take place in Philadelphia.

Vaughn Johnson of Philly.com reported the news, and WWE.com later confirmed it.

According to Johnson, the Wells Fargo Center will play host to the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28, 2018, as well as NXT TakeOver on Jan. 27, Raw on Jan. 29 and SmackDown Live on Jan. 30.

WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor said the following Wednesday when asked about the decision to bring the Rumble back to Philadelphia, per Johnson:

WWE has enjoyed a very special relationship with the city and its fans over decades, and that important heritage made Philadelphia a very natural choice to host this unprecedented four-night celebration. Our decision to place next year's Royal Rumble celebration in Philadelphia is truly another exciting and important step in the continued growth of WWE's four largest annual events.

The Royal Rumble was last held in the City of Brotherly Love in 2015, as Roman Reigns won the 30-man Rumble match and went on to face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble, which first took place in 1988.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player above (warning: some language NSFW).