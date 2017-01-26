    NFLDownload App

    Roger Goodell Comments on Gambling Ahead of Raiders' Potential Move to Las Vegas

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on during warmups before the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league's stance on gambling isn't going to change, even if the league approves the Oakland Raiders' proposed move to the gambling mecca of Las Vegas. 

    Bill Bradley of the Las Vegas Review-Journal passed along comments Goodell made Wednesday during an appearance on Fox Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He confirmed all of the league's protocols are expected to remain in place following any potential relocation.

    "One thing we can't ever do is compromise on the game," Goodell said. "That's one of the things we'll do is to make sure the policies we've created (will be followed). If we did in any way approve the Raiders' move, I don't see us compromising on any of the policies."

    Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reported last week the Raiders officially filed the necessary paperwork to begin the relocation process from Oakland to Las Vegas. A vote is expected to take place during the March owner meetings, with 24 of the league's 32 franchises needing to vote in favor of the move.

    Goodell also explained his overall outlook concerning the Raiders' proposal after Cowherd referenced NBA Commissioner Adam Silver taking a softer public stance on the gambling issue.

    "We've seen the changes in the culture around the country in gambling," he said. "We're sensitive to that, but we're also going to evaluate the Raiders case in the relocation application for what's in the overall best interests of the league."

    Mark Carpenter of KRON noted relocation isn't a lock yet. He spoke with former NFL, NBA and MLB front-office executive Andy Dolich, who stated the financial details must still get worked out despite Nevada pledging $750 million in taxpayer dollars.

    "If Stan Kroenke paid $550 million to move the Rams to Inglewood, why would anybody, if you are an NFL owner, take a penny less to move the Oakland Raiders to another state?" Dolich said. "And where is that $500 million—that's a half-a-billion bucks—where's that coming from?”

    Furthermore, Carpenter pointed out the organization hasn't formally received the $650 million that Las Vegas Sands founder Sheldon Adelson offered as part of the relocation.

    "Will they ultimately end up [in Las Vegas]? I think the momentum says yes, but I think it's going to be a while longer while the league tries to figure it out," Dolich told KRON.

    A move to Vegas presents unique challenges compared to entering Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest media market. And Goodell's comments show the league isn't ready to fully embrace gambling, which adds another hurdle to the Raiders' efforts in the months ahead.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 