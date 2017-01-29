Sheamus, Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson: WWE Royal Rumble Winner, Recap

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Sheamus and Cesaro Sunday at the Royal Rumble to win the Raw Tag Team Championships in a match that featured two referees to keep order.

Gallows and Anderson neutralized Sheamus with a Magic Killer. Cesaro prevented the pinfall and clotheslined Gallows to the outside.

However, that allowed Anderson to roll up the Swiss Superman, and he grabbed a handful of tights to get the three-count.

WWE Universe shared a photo of the new tag champions:

NoDQ.com had conflicting emotions with the result:

After ending New Day's record-setting reign as tag champs, Sheamus and Cesaro were in search of new competition, which led to Gallows and Anderson stepping up as challengers.

The two sides competed in various singles matches, and based on their success in those bouts, Gallows and Anderson earned a title shot on Raw.

Sheamus accidentally knocked the referee out with a punch during that bout, which prompted another official to run down and make the count for Gallows and Anderson, who appeared to win the Raw Tag Team Championships for the first time.

The other referee overruled the decision, however, and instead gave Gallows and Anderson the win by disqualification, which meant the titles didn't change hands.

Following that controversial finish, Gallows and Anderson were incensed, as seen in this video courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:

Gallows defeated Cesaro in a singles match the following week on Raw, but the main focus was on Sheamus and Anderson wreaking havoc outside the ring.

Due to the chaotic nature of the rivalry, it was determined that two officials would work Sunday's match in an effort to maintain control.

After the championship rematch was announced, Anderson expressed supreme confidence that the former Club members would leave San Antonio with the titles in tow:

Sheamus and Cesaro were reluctant partners after Raw general manager Mick Foley put them together, but they found common ground against New Day, and their bond has seemingly grown even stronger during their feud with Gallows and Anderson.

That gave them a fighting chance Sunday, although their bond pales in comparison to that of Gallows and Anderson, who were among the most dominant teams ever in Japan before making the leap to WWE.

Both teams are near the top of WWE in terms of their hard-hitting, aggressive natures, and that was on full display in what was a bruising match at the Royal Rumble.

Gallows and Anderson's victory puts them in a powerful position with WrestleMania on the horizon, but it seems likely that their rivalry with Sheamus and Cesaro is far from over.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player above (warning: some language NSFW).