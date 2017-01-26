Russell Westbrook Passes Larry Bird for 5th-Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Fact: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook (27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists) had his 60th career triple-double in the Thunder's 114-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, passing Larry Bird for the fifth-most triple-doubles in NBA history.

