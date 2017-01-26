    Cleveland CavaliersDownload App

    Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Cavaliers PF

    CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 25: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is seen ;dtg ;against the Sacramento Kings on January 25, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    The Cleveland Cavaliers recently rebuffed trade overtures from the New York Knicks, who were reportedly looking to lay the groundwork for a potential blockbuster deal involving Kevin Love and Carmelo Anthony before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

    Cavs Show No Initial Interest in Love-for-Anthony Swap

    Thursday, Jan. 26

    Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported the Knicks reached out to the Cleveland front office with the idea of the high-profile forward swap but were turned down. The Cavs were "not prepared to surrender" Love to get Anthony, despite his friendship with LeBron James.

    Cleveland general manager David Griffin wouldn't speak about the rumored offer directly and stated he wasn't planning to discuss every report that pops up over the next month, per ESPN.com.

    "There's going to be a lot of things written between now and the end of the deadline, and we're going to be pretty consistent with not telling you any of those things," Griffin said. "I'll always try to keep you from driving off the cliff if you're banging a drum that's absolutely untrue all the time, but I'm not going to speak to any of those things."

    The Cavaliers will be the focal point of ample speculation in the weeks ahead with James making consistent public comments about his desire for the front office to add a playmaker.

    Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post noted the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player made his wish crystal clear following Monday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

    "We need a f--king playmaker," James said.

    He took to social media Tuesday to clarify his frustration-fueled comments:

    Still, the Knicks small forward doesn't really qualify as a playmaker. He's averaging 3.1 assists this season, which matches his career average, and is far more comfortable as an isolation scorer.

    Meanwhile, it's not the first time Love has popped up in the rumor mill. His name was bantered about frequently during the offseason after an up-and-down first two years in Cleveland. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com provided his comments in October about trying to ignore the outside noise.

    "That's just something that you live with," Love said. "We have so much hype and media and the good and the bad surrounding this team and it just comes with the territory. So, I love this team, love the coaching staff, my teammates, the organization. I mean, I don't think it will ever leave but frankly, I don't really give a s--t."

    Ultimately, the Cavs would be better off trying to acquire a veteran guard anyway. Trying to establish a new offensive formula with James, Irving and Anthony down the stretch would be a tricky task for the reigning champions and current Eastern Conference leaders.

    Somebody like Deron Williams, who's toiling away on the 16-29 Dallas Mavericks, makes more sense as a short-term solution to Cleveland's playmaker problems. He would probably come at a much cheaper price that wouldn't force the Cavaliers to give up Love, too.    

