Antonio Brown Addresses Rumors in Facebook Video, Apologizes to Steelers

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In the face of reports regarding potential disharmony between wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown posted a 14-minute Facebook video Wednesday to clear the air.

As seen in the video on Brown's Facebook account, Brown expressed his desire to "quiet the noise" and "rise above" heading toward the 2017 season.

The five-time Pro Bowler came under fire for live-streaming a speech by head coach Mike Tomlin following Pittsburgh's playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Also, a recent report by Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk) suggested Brown was too worried about stats after pouting when DeAngelo Williams scored a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.

Brown is coming off a season in which he caught 106 passes for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns, resulting in his third consecutive first-team All-Pro nod.

The 28-year-old wideout is set to enter the final year of a deal that will pay him a base salary of $4.71 million in 2017, per Spotrac.

Pittsburgh reached the AFC Championship Game before losing to the New England Patriots this season, and it figures to enter 2017 as one of the top contenders in the conference once again.

With comments Tuesday from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to 93.7 The Fan (h/t CBS Pittsburgh) suggesting he will mull retirement during the offseason, there will be even more pressure on the Steelers to work out a new deal with Brown, should he opt to hold out.