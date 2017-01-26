Australian Open 2017: Schedule, Predictions for Friday Melbourne Bracket

Venus Williams shocked the tennis world and surprised herself by reaching the Australian Open final. Associated Press

The 2017 Australian Open has turned into a classic Grand Slam tournament.

Three of the biggest names in the history of the sport have reached the championship round, and there's an excellent chance that a fourth could join the party.

Serena and Venus Williams earned spots in the women's final as they played their best tennis in the semifinal round.

Roger Federer, in his comeback tournament after knee surgery kept him from playing in the last six months of 2016, reached the men's final after a five-set victory over countryman Stan Wawrinka.

If Rafael Nadal can beat Grigor Dimitrov in the other semifinal Friday, he will meet Federer for the championship.

It was no surprise to see No. 2 seed Serena earn a trip to the final. The 35-year-old is in pursuit of the 23rd Grand Slam title of her career. She defeated Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1 to earn her spot in the championship round.

Serena had little trouble in dominating the match in 50 minutes, while Venus was pushed to the limit by American CoCo Vandeweghe and took the match by a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 score. The elder Williams sister has an opportunity to win the eighth Grand Slam title of her career.

Australian Open: Men's Semifinal Player Player Time (ET) Prediction Rafael Nadal (9) Grigor Dimitrov (15) 3:30 a.m. Nadal ESPN.com; Silverman selection

This will mark the 28th time the two sisters have faced off in tournament play, and Serena holds a 16-11 edge. It's the first time they have met in a championship round at a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon 2009, which Venus won.

Six-time Australian Open winner Serena is 6-2 against her sister in Grand Slam championship matches.

Venus was first to qualify for the championship round, and her sibling made it shortly after with her demolition of Lucic-Baroni.

"[Venus is] a total inspiration," Serena said in an on-court interview (h/t Greg Garber of ESPN.com). "My big sister, she's basically my world and my life. I was so happy for her, really. For us both to be in the final is the biggest dream come true for us."

"This is a golden time, a golden time," Venus said, per Johnette Howard of ESPN.com. "I couldn't ask for anything more."

The 36-year-old is the oldest woman to play in the Australian Open championship round—Martina Navratilova was 37 when she played for the Wimbledon title in 1994.

The combined age of the Williams sisters is 71, and that makes them the oldest pair to play for a title in any women's Grand Slam tournament.

Elsewhere, Federer continued the run of veteran players reaching the final with his 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Wawrinka. The 35-year-old is the oldest male to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament since Australian Ken Rosewall accomplished the feat in 1974 at age 39.

Roger Federer has reached the final of his comeback tournament. Dita Alangkara/Associated Press/Associated Press

The Swiss appeared to be in great shape against compatriot Wawrinka, taking the first two sets. But the 31-year-old called a medical timeout for treatment to his knee, and the break helped his game as he won the next two sets.

Federer called his own timeout, which shifted the momentum again. He earned his advantage when Wawrinka double-faulted on the final point of the sixth game.

Four-time Australian Open champion Federer knows that an epic final will be on the cards if Nadal defeats Dimitrov. The pair have been rivals throughout their careers, and the Swiss superstar has struggled against the Spaniard. Nadal leads the all-time series by a 23-11 margin.

Nevertheless, Federer has nothing but admiration for Nadal.

"Rafa's definitely presented the biggest challenge," Federer said, per Matt Wilansky of ESPN.com. "I played him too many times on clay early in my career, and it affected how I played him on other surfaces. This court allows me to play offense. I'm probably his No. 1 fan. His game is tremendous. I'm happy we've had some epic battles over the years."