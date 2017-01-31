European Golden Boys XI: Chiesa, Gnagnon and Malcom Hit the High Notes
European Golden Boys XI: Chiesa, Gnagnon and Malcom Hit the High Notes
Bleacher Report is embarking on unearthing the talents of the future, and we will showcase them each week in our Golden Boys XI.
In order to be eligible to feature in this side, the players must have been born in 1997 or later.
It's a narrow field, but there are plenty of young talents out there, and it's our pleasure to highlight them.
The team—in a 4-4-2 formation on this occasion—is selected in conjunction with WhoScored.com, from where all stats are referenced unless otherwise indicated.
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)
WhoScored.com rating: 6.82
It is not often that a goalkeeper who lost a game 2-1 can be singled out for praise, but it is also rare that a shot-stopper as accomplished as Gianluigi Donnarumma emerges.
The teenage AC Milan prodigy will only turn 18 in February, yet he once again played with a maturity and composure beyond his years as the Rossoneri fell at the hands of Udinese on Sunday.
Indeed, the visitors at the Dacia Arena would have fallen behind after just five minutes were it not for his excellent effort in denying Cyril Thereau, with Milan instead racing up the field to take a lead through Giacomo Bonaventura.
Udinese’s French forward did finally equalise, only for Donnarumma to speed off his line to bravely deny Duvan Zapata, effectively blocking the muscular Colombian’s shot with his face.
He was unfortunate not to keep out Rodrigo De Paul’s controversial winner, getting a hand on his shot moments after the winger clattered into Mattia De Sciglio—a tackle that could and probably should have seen him sent off.
Donnarumma made another late stop on Zapata and deserves credit for a wonderful if ultimately meaningless overall performance.
Left-Back: Theo Hernandez (Alaves)
WhoScored.com rating: 7.61
What’s the best time for a young player, out on loan, to have a great game? Well, for Theo Hernandez it seems that the answer was “against your parent club.”
Atletico Madrid were left frustrated by Alaves, with Theo once again impressing at left-back for the newly promoted outfit.
His season has been consistent, and he showed his best traits in both halves in front of former manager Diego Simeone, marauding forward down the flank with regularity, dribbling past Atleti players with frequency and looking to deliver crosses from deep.
His passing was reliable inside his own half, if unadventurous, but the biggest worry for Simeone is that Theo wasn’t overly tested defensively in the 0-0 draw.
Centre-Back: Joris Gnagnon (Rennes)
WhoScored.com rating: 8.00
Joris Gnagnon has been an ever-present in our Golden Boys XI, featuring in all three since its inception, and every week he seems to improve.
On Saturday, it was his epic header that rescued Rennes a home point against Nantes, rising high in the box to nod a long punt from goalkeeper Benoit Costil into the corner.
That he scored with his head was fitting, as Gnagnon spent much of the game winning individual aerial duels.
Centre-Back: Jesus Vallejo (Eintracht Frankfurt)
WhoScored.com rating: 7.55
If one were to be tasked to come up with a list of breakout players from the Bundesliga this season, most would point to RB Leipzig's or TSG Hoffenheim's teams, perhaps sprinkling in a Borussia Dortmund player or two. But one youngster who could well stand above all else is Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesus Vallejo.
The Real Madrid loanee has been nothing short of magnificent throughout the season and continued his impressive debut campaign at the senior level against FC Schalke 04 on Friday.
He led his Eagles both in tackles and interceptions, per WhoScored.com, as Frankfurt came away with a deserved win and an impressive eighth clean sheet of the season—as many as Manuel Neuer has managed for Bayern Munich.
What's more, Vallejo also played well in the build-up phase, with his precise long balls taking out a number of Schalke players at a time.
The thought of the 19-year-old and Raphael Varane forming a centre-back partnership for the next decade must be mouthwatering for fans of Los Merengues.
Right-Back: Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer Leverkusen)
WhoScored.com rating: 7.00
Making this team for the second time in as many weeks, Bayer Leverkusen's Benjamin Henrichs was not to blame as his side squandered a two-goal lead against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday evening.
The 19-year-old Germany international played his usual solid part, shutting down his right wing defensively and offering a passing outlet with many forward runs.
He made way for Tin Jedvaj after 64 minutes—with the Croat offering more physical stoutness as Gladbach fought their way into the game—but he had already amassed 57 touches at that point, per WhoScored.com, indicating how integral he is to this Leverkusen side.
Left Midfield: Amine Harit (Nantes)
WhoScored.com rating: 6.91
Amine Harit endured a mixed game against Rennes. He worked extremely hard, looking to cut out passing lanes and create turnovers high up, but when he got the ball, nothing came off for him.
After being dispossessed four times, the joint-most of any Nantes player, he was withdrawn in the 78th minute.
His bursting runs into space were good, but he often chose the wrong pass or saw a poor cross blocked at the end of them.
Central Midfield: Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt)
WhoScored.com rating: 7.07
Whereas Vallejo has been superb from the first kick of the season, team-mate Aymen Barkok has only recently started to make an impact for Frankfurt.
The 18-year-old made his full debut against Schalke and showed he is more than a super sub after scoring two goals off the bench late in 2016.
An elegant dribbler with excellent feet despite standing tall at 6'2", the midfielder once again skipped past defenders with ease, attempting more dribbles than anyone else on the pitch, per WhoScored.com.
The spotlight of a Friday night match at Schalke was not too big for the confident Barkok, who also contributed diligently to his team's efforts to keep the hosts out.
Central Midfield: Cristian Rivera (Eibar)
WhoScored.com rating: 7.07
Cristian Rivera played as part of Eibar’s double-pivot midfield against Deportivo La Coruna and impressed in his central role, his first Liga start since facing the same opposition on the opening day of the season.
The 19-year-old put in a battling, hard-working performance where he showcased more of his defensive qualities than technical proficiency: his three tackles made was the highest tally in the Eibar side, but he only completed 17 passes all game long.
Rivera was important in Eibar’s engine room to stifle Depor’s attempts to create consistent build-up play, and he was especially impressive with his willingness to filter out to the channels and double-up with his full-back to deny any space for the opposition.
Right Midfield: Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)
WhoScored.com rating: 8.12
Included in this XI just a week ago after a wonderful display in Fiorentina’s comprehensive 3-0 win over Chievo, Federico Chiesa was unfortunate not to end up victorious once again on Sunday afternoon.
The Viola took on Genoa at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, and the 19-year-old continued the devastating form he has shown in recent weeks.
With his side already 1-0 up, Chiesa rattled the frame of the goal with a ferocious first-half effort, but shortly after the interval, he doubled their advantage, getting beyond defender Armando Izzo easily before drilling a right-foot finish from the edge of the area beyond the goalkeeper.
Genoa pulled the game back to 2-2, and Chiesa once again went close to scoring with a sublime curling effort, but he could not prevent the game eventually ending 3-3.
According to WhoScored.com, he registered one tackle, two interceptions, three successful take-ons and one key pass in another thrilling all-action display.
Forward: Malcom (Bordeaux)
WhoScored.com rating: 7.26
Malcom played just 11 minutes in Bordeaux's 2-0 victory over Nancy, but what he did in that short timespan is enough to earn him a spot in the Golden Boys XI.
After fellow substitute Mauro Arambarri was felled just outside the penalty box (moments after entering the fray himself), Malcom stepped up a bent a beautiful, looping free-kick into the top corner.
It was a goal that killed off any hopes of a comeback for Nancy and kept Bordeaux within touching distance of a Europa League spot.
Forward: Allan Saint-Maximin (Bastia)
WhoScored.com rating: 8.74
SM Caen's defensive line folded at the seams trying to keep Allan Saint-Maximin in check, with the 19-year-old's powerful running too much to handle.
He carved them open repeatedly, completing eight weaving dribbles—the most on the day by a significant margin.
He created one brilliant chance early on by searing down the left and crossing, then he scored the opener less than 10 minutes later by doing the same thing on the other flank...but opting to finish himself.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!