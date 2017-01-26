    UTEP BasketballDownload App

    UTEP Women's PG Jenzel Nash Indicted for Bank Fraud: Latest Details and Comments

    COLLEGE PARK, MD - JANUARY 07: A rack of Under Armour basketballs on the court before the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Northwestern Wildcats at Xfinity Center on January 7, 2017 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    UTEP women's basketball player Jenzel Nash was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for her alleged role in a bank fraud scheme.

    According to Daniel Borunda of the El Paso Times, Nash was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud along with six other people for allegedly attempting to defraud 21 banks and credit unions.

    Nash is currently suspended indefinitely by UTEP.

    When asked to comment on Nash's status, UTEP head coach Keitha Adams said the following: "I'm not able to comment on it, but one thing I will say, I care about Jenzel. I'll say my prayers for her. I can't comment any more about the situation."

    Per Borunda, the 23-year-old is alleged to have lied about her monthly salary to obtain separate loans in 2014 and 2015. Her boyfriend—former New Mexico State University football player Terrance Yelder—was also indicted.

    Each charge against her could carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.   

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 