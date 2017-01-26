UTEP Women's PG Jenzel Nash Indicted for Bank Fraud: Latest Details and Comments

G Fiume/Getty Images

UTEP women's basketball player Jenzel Nash was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for her alleged role in a bank fraud scheme.

According to Daniel Borunda of the El Paso Times, Nash was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud along with six other people for allegedly attempting to defraud 21 banks and credit unions.

Nash is currently suspended indefinitely by UTEP.

When asked to comment on Nash's status, UTEP head coach Keitha Adams said the following: "I'm not able to comment on it, but one thing I will say, I care about Jenzel. I'll say my prayers for her. I can't comment any more about the situation."

Per Borunda, the 23-year-old is alleged to have lied about her monthly salary to obtain separate loans in 2014 and 2015. Her boyfriend—former New Mexico State University football player Terrance Yelder—was also indicted.

Each charge against her could carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.