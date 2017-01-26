Ranking the Top 10 Chelsea Free Transfers of the Premier League Era

1 of 11

Stephen Munday/Getty Images

We're at that time of year when football clubs begin to sweat. It's in January that players with six months remaining on their contracts are allowed to start speaking with rival clubs overseas, meaning their present employers get nothing in return should they leave.

Bosman transfers changed football, and while Chelsea have fallen victim to them in the past, the Blues have equally benefited, signing some well-known names for absolutely nothing.

There have been some horror stories along the way—think the signing of Winston Bogarde from Barcelona in 2000—yet there are some influential figures in Chelsea's history that were signed on the back of the Bosman ruling.

Join us as we count down the top 10 free signings Chelsea have made since the Premier League's inception.