Inside the Window: Former Real Madrid Star in an Unexpected Career Turn

2 of 5

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Middesbrough have not been the Premier League's most exciting team to watch this season, but that should change if they manage to complete a fascinating double signing.

The biggest news is that Jese is expected to complete a loan move to the Riverside Stadium, as a loan deal is agreed in principle.

It seems an incredible bit of business for the Premier League side, as he only moved to PSG from Real Madrid for €25 million in August.

Jese has widely been considered one of the most exciting, direct attackers in European football in the past.

Now, at the age of 23, it is believed a deal will go through as long as they can convince the player it can be of long-term benefit to him.

Jese is keen to move on after a disappointing first season in Paris, having made just one Ligue 1 start, and realises other big opportunities could open up if he shines in England.

The transfer has been driven by Victor Orta, Middlesbrough's head of recruitment—and it does not mean a deal for Bojan of Stoke City would be dead.

They are hopeful Bojan will arrive as well but also want his switch to be an initial loan agreement.

The Teessiders believe that landing both players would add an edge to their attack.