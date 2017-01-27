Liverpool vs. Wolves: FA Cup 2017 Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will want to see his side put their midweek disappointment in the EFL Cup behind them on Saturday, when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round at Anfield.

The Reds dropped out of the League Cup on Wednesday against Southampton, losing 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate. It was a result that capped a miserable start to the year for Liverpool, and their manager will be desperate for them to accrue some momentum here.

Wolves will head to Merseyside with hope, though. Not only are their hosts enduring a testing time at the moment, Paul Lambert’s side have some dangerous players on their books. Their league position of 18th in the second tier isn't indicative of the talent the Midlands club have in their squad.

Here is how both sides will shape up for this one, where you can catch the action from Anfield and a look at whether Liverpool can breathe some life back into their stuttering campaign.

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. (GMT), 7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (U.K.), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (U.K.), Fox Soccer 2GO (U.S.)

Team News

Liverpool: With a vital Premier League game against Chelsea to come on Tuesday evening, Klopp will surely rotate his squad for this one.

Likely XI: Loris Karius; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno; Kevin Stewart, Georginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana; Sheyi Ojo, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Although Wolves aren't totally out of the woods yet when it comes to avoiding relegation from the Championship, Lambert may make a few tweaks in personnel, especially given the amount of work his side will have to do defensively at Anfield. Regular goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is suspended.

Likely XI: Andy Lonergan; Dominic Iorfa, Danny Batth, Richard Stearman, Matt Doherty; David Edwards, Jack Price, Romain Saiss; Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Preview

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Having started 2016-17 full of industry, endeavour and enterprise, Liverpool's campaign is in danger of unravelling as things stand.

A loss to Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday allowed Chelsea to extend their lead at the top to 10 points over the Reds, while hopes of a trip to Wembley Stadium for an EFL Cup showdown with rivals Manchester United were dashed by a determined Southampton side.

Despite the disappointment of recent results, Klopp is encouraging all tied to the team to keep faith, per the club's official Twitter account:

However, concerns among the Liverpool fanbase are not without credence. While Liverpool operated with vibrancy and ingenuity early on in the campaign, they're now playing with hesitancy in the final third. The trademark intensity levels seem to have dropped off, too.

The last two teams that have visited Anfield—Swansea and Saints—have played on that indecisiveness. They've both sat deep, ushered the Reds down blind alleys and taken full advantage on the counter-attack against a ropey Liverpool defence.

Liverpool overcame Plymouth in the previous round. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Additionally, it's clear Liverpool are missing the thrust provided by Sadio Mane at the moment; the winger is missing from domestic action due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. Per BBC 5 live Sport, Klopp's side have not fared well without him:

Wolves, consequently, will feel quite confident of springing a surprise, especially after Plymouth Argyle—from the fourth tier of English football—came away from Anfield with a 0-0 draw in the previous round. Lambert's side also secured an impressive 2-0 win at Premier League Stoke City in the third round.

Playing on the break will suit the visitors, who will look to Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro—both match-winners at their best—to lead the charge at Anfield. At the back, Danny Batth has been a rock for Wolves, too, and will have to marshall his defence expertly if they are to keep the Reds out.

Lambert will be looking to mastermind another cup shock. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

There will also be a fascinating dynamic between the managers. Per commentator Nigel Adderley, Lambert—like Klopp—has strong links with Borussia Dortmund:

At the end of a disappointing week, the atmosphere at Anfield will be nervy and, as is often the case with early matches, a little flat. Wolves, who will bring a sizeable following to the north-west, will hope they can catch the hosts off guard as a result.

Even so, Klopp will demand a response from his players. With the League Cup gone and the team's league title prospects slipping away, this competition has taken on extra significance for the Reds. Expect them to eventually get the job done.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers