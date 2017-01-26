Southampton vs. Arsenal: Arsene Wenger's Key FA Cup Press Conference Comments

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Granit Xhaka has denied racially abusing a staff member at Heathrow Airport, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash with Southampton and opened up on Xhaka, who was sent off in Arsenal's clash with Burnley on Sunday and on Monday was accused of directing racial abuse at a member of staff at the airport. He said:

There are two incidents that have been talked about. Watching it again the sending off was harsh. He’s not naturally a great tackler. He doesn’t master the technique. I would encourage him to stay on his feet. The other he denies completely. I’ve talked with him about that and he denies what happened there. He has a fantastic attitude on a daily basis. He’s been marvellous to handle - commitment, focus, dedication.

Wenger also reflected on his own sending off against Burnley and consequent clash with fourth official Anthony Taylor, per the Press Association's Mark Mann-Bryans:

According to Goal's Chris Wheatley, he added:

On Monday, the Football Association charged Wenger with misconduct. He has until 6 p.m. on Thursday to respond. In his post-match press conference, he apologised for his behaviour.

Looking ahead to the Saints match, the 67-year-old hailed his team's resilience after their dramatic 2-1 win against Burnley.

He told the journalists at Thursday's press conference: "This team has shown qualities that are very important. We are relentless. We keep going. We have produced more goals in the final five minutes than anyone else. There’s a great unity in this team."

Wenger provided the latest team news:

He also gave insight into his selection for the match, relayed by Arsenal's official Twitter feed:

Southampton will present a challenge for the Gunners on Saturday.

Claude Puel's men knocked them out of the EFL Cup in November and are enjoying an excellent run in that competition, having secured a place in the final on Wednesday at the expense of Liverpool.

What's more, the game will take place at St Mary's Stadium, so Arsenal will have to beat them on their own turf to progress.

It will be a stern test of the qualities Wenger hailed and of the younger players set to be given run-outs.