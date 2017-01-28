Real Betis vs. Barcelona: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona will be out to continue their La Liga recovery in Andalusia on Sunday lunchtime as they face Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

After securing their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 5-2 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday night (6-2 on aggregate), Luis Enrique's side will approach this contest in confident mood.

Barca have been making some steady progress in La Liga as of late, with a 4-0 triumph at Eibar on Sunday their best performance of the year.

They'll be big favourites to make it three La Liga wins in a row on Sunday, with Betis struggling to build momentum of their own. A 0-0 draw against Sporting Gijon at home in their last outing summed up the inconsistencies in Victor Sanchez's side.

Here is the latest team news ahead of an important contest, details on where you can catch the action and a closer look how this clash will likely pan out.

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 11 a.m. (GMT)/4 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports 2 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Team News

Real Betis: Sanchez has a clutch of injury issues to deal with, and as such, he has been utilising a three-man defence as of late. Antonio Sanabria and Joaquin, in particular, are significant attacking absentees, while midfield linchpin Felipe Gutierrez is also set to miss out.

Likely XI: Antonio Adan; Cristiano Piccini, Bruno, German Pezzella, Ryan Donk, Riza Durmisi; Dani Ceballos, Darko Brasanac, Jonas Martin; Ruben Castro, Alex Alegria

Barcelona: Injuries to Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta leave a major void in the Barcelona midfield, although Luis Enrique can at least welcome Javier Mascherano back into the fold after he missed the trip to Eibar due to suspension.

Likely XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba; Andre Gomes, Ivan Rakitic, Denis Suarez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar

Preview

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Although Barcelona are in possession of a far superior squad and will be expected to win handsomely at the Benito Villamarin, Betis do have some players who will trouble the Blaugrana if they aren't on their game.

Up top, the veteran instincts of Ruben Castro are still sharp, with four goals and an assist in his last seven games. Since Sanchez took over from Gus Poyet in the dugout, we've also seen an upturn in form from midfield prospect Dani Ceballos.

As noted by ESPN's Nick Dorrington, the 20-year-old is starting to establish himself as a mainstay of the Betis midfield:

It's in this area of the field where the hosts may feel Barcelona are most vulnerable. Although Ivan Rakitic did a fine job filling in for Busquets against Eibar, to miss a player with his experience and quality, not to mention that of Iniesta, leaves the Blaugrana looking a little flimsy in the middle of the pitch.

However, any concerns at the hub of the team will undoubtedly be offset by the blistering recent displays turned in by the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Barcelona's attacking trio are back in awesome form. Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Although the latter two were excellent against Eibar and managed to get on the scoresheet in the second period, it was Messi who pulled the strings in this comfortable triumph, conjuring a string of chances for his team-mates as well as scoring himself.

As noted by sports journalist Sameer Riyaz, the Barcelona players have been a little profligate with the opportunities made for them by Messi:

Last weekend Barca played in the last slot on Sunday, meaning they'd already watched Real Madrid and Sevilla win earlier in the weekend. However, this early kick-off not only provides the Blaugrana with a chance to apply some pressure, but it could temporarily move them into top spot; Barca are two points back on leaders Real Madrid, having played a game more, and one back on Sevilla.

That's not to say this game is a given for the visitors, as Betis can be a force when they're on form—especially in front of their home crowd. Still, the chance to take provisional first place will fuel another strong Barcelona performance on the road.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-3 Barcelona