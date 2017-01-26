Australian Open 2017 Schedule: Thursday Replay TV Coverage, Live-Stream Guide

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Roger Federer overcame his Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka in a thrilling five-set match at the Australian Open on Thursday. It was a nostalgic day in Melbourne, Australia, as all three semi-final winners were at least 35 years old.

The Williams sisters will face each other in a Grand Slam final for the first time since 2009 after Venus' surprise three-set victory over Coco Vandeweghe was followed by a storming 6-2, 6-1 win for Serena against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni on Thursday.

Venus came from behind after losing the first set tiebreaker to win 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3, reaching her 15th Grand Slam final and her first in eight years.

Venus returns

Venus' unexpected resurgence has been one of the feel-good stories of the tournament, and on Thursday morning, the 36-year-old rolled back the years with a commanding display.

After narrowly losing the opening set, she broke twice in the second, which appeared to psychologically damage her opponent. Vandeweghe, smashing a ball into orbit out of frustration, was out of sorts, making victory in the third for Venus all but inevitable.

She immediately broke Vandeweghe's serve in the final set and did not relent from that point on, saving a single break point in the following game before easing through. Vandeweghe could not fight back against one of the game's most experienced players.

The impressive longevity of Venus' career was highlighted by WTA Insider on Twitter:

But Venus was quick to praise her opponent for fighting to the end in a match that lasted two hours and 25 minutes.

"It means so much, mostly because CoCo played so well," Venus said after the match, per the Guardian's Kevin Mitchell. "I had to play defence the whole time. There was never a moment of relaxation, ever."

Venus was clearly excited by the prospect of an all-Williams final, which was confirmed in just 50 minutes when Serena took to the Rod Laver Arena.

"I would more than anything like to see her across the net from me on Saturday," Venus said, per Mitchell.

Serena should be too strong for her sister on Saturday, Jan. 28, but either way, it will be a fascinating contest and perhaps the final Grand Slam match between the two sisters. It would be a fitting way to end one of the most remarkable sibling rivalries the sport has ever seen.

Federer’s 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 win against Wawrinka was an extraordinary semi-final tie, complete with medical timeouts, dramatic fightbacks, and world-class tennis.

Wawrinka walked down the tunnel in tears after falling two sets behind on the Rod Laver Arena, but he somehow rallied to take the match to a final set. A 26-minute third set stunned Federer—as well as the crowd that was clearly behind the six-time Australian Open champion.

Some phenomenal rallies in the fourth produced arguably the best tennis of the tournament to date, with Wawrinka coming out on top and Federer suddenly rattled.

However, the 35-year-old reached his 28th Grand Slam final thanks to a series of mistakes by his opponent in the sixth game. Two wild shots from Wawrinka handed Federer two break points before a double fault handed Federer the crucial advantage.