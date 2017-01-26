WWE Superstar Power Rankings for Week of January 26

1 of 11

The lumberjacks cause mayhem on SmackDown. Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble is Sunday, and whoever wins the titular Battle Royal will get a huge boost heading into WrestleMania 33 and the rest of 2017.

The usual crop of main event players will be part of the match, but WWE has also stacked the field with a handful of part-timers who add star power.

Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker shared the ring in the final segment of Raw in a surreal moment, but it was also evidence of a bigger problem.

WWE is running out of time to build new megastars so it doesn't have to rely on guys who work fewer matches in a year than most Superstars do in a week.

The roster is filled with some of the best wrestlers WWE has ever employed, but skill and name recognition don't always go hand in hand.

While guys like Taker, Lesnar and Goldberg are important right now, this week's power rankings will list only full-time Superstars. Let's take a look at who made the top 10.