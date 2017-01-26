WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of January 23
WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of January 23
The week of January 23 in WWE was dominated by the final hype for Royal Rumble, one of the marquee pay-per-views on the schedule. Both Raw and SmackDown focused on building feuds and matches for that show, and the result was quality, entertaining and compelling television that captivated audiences and made this week's battle for brand supremacy that much more difficult to judge.
Raw focused on Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens while also adequately building the other programs that will culminate in matches Sunday night, including Bayley vs. Charlotte, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax, Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and Rich Swann vs. Neville.
Without as many stories to tell in time for the Rumble, SmackDown opted to focus on its two contributions to the event: the WWE World Championship match between John Cena and AJ Styles and the Six-Woman Tag Team match that came together seamlessly during Tuesday's broadcast.
Which brand was able to present a show that captured the attention of fans and made for the most enjoyable viewing experience?
Why Raw?
For the first time, three of the biggest icons in the history of the industry came face-to-face to close out this week's edition of the flagship.
The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg gave the WWE Universe a taste of the star power it can expect come Sunday night in the Royal Rumble match. The segment was the perfect cap to a fantastic broadcast that not only put the final touches on the hype for Sunday's extravaganza but also planted seeds for the upcoming WrestleMania season.
Triple H may not have appeared in the flesh Monday night, but the mind games he played with Seth Rollins cost The Architect his spot in the Rumble. More importantly, it fanned the flames of a rivalry that will result in one of the highest-profile matches on the 'Mania card.
Rollins' loss to Sami Zayn not only came in a strong match, it also stunned audiences. After all, Rollins is a marquee star, and to have him eliminated from Rumble contention was a ballsy move on the part of WWE Creative, especially after he had been positioned as one of the favorites to win the whole thing.
The sit-down interviews featuring Bayley and Charlotte allowed each woman to further get her character over, giving fans a sneak peek of the emotion that will be ever-present when they take to the squared circle for the anticipated Raw Women's Championship match Sunday.
More dominance from Braun Strowman and sweet revenge for a crutch-toting Sasha Banks on Nia Jax rounded out a superb edition of the Monday night staple.
Why SmackDown?
With only two undercard matches on the Royal Rumble card, SmackDown Live was more methodical in its approach Tuesday night.
First, it produced a fantastic promo segment featuring John Cena and AJ Styles. Cena, the franchise star of WWE, reminded the audience of his ability to verbally obliterate someone when he sees fit. He did just that and, in the process, helped to add intensity and an edge of personal dislike to the WWE Championship match Sunday.
The brand's other offering on the big pay-per-view card, a Six-Woman Tag Team match pitting Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella against Natalya, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, received even more attention from bookers.
The show featured Natalya attacking Bella outside the arena, then a backstage brawl between the two that continued their vendetta. In the arena, Naomi made her return to the squared circle and called out anyone from the locker room. SmackDown women's champion Bliss answered, and the two exchanged words, suggesting a program over the top prize in the women's division may be in the works.
Then there was the strong promo James cut and the beatdown Lynch suffered.
Three stories, three segments of television, all of which added to the ongoing stories and helped add heat to what, on paper, looks like a run-of-the-mill tag match at the Rumble.
The show-closing mess of a brawl between the Superstars who will compete in the actual Rumble match may be cliche, but it did sell the Rumble match in a way that has repeatedly been successful in years past.
Speaking of the Rumble match, one of the most prominent stories to watch come Sunday night is that of Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper.
On Tuesday, Orton beat Harper, then Wyatt effectively excommunicated Harper from the group, courtesy of Sister Abigail. The latest development in that saga is an intriguing one that only figures to add heat to a program that seems destined to end with Orton waging war with Wyatt.
Biggest Botch
The biggest botch this week belongs to SmackDown Live, which featured a mini Battle Royal to fill one of the brand's spots in the Royal Rumble match.
The Vaudevillains were further devalued by being the first two stars eliminated, while tag teams such as The Ascension and Breezango, enhancement talent Curt Hawkins and the floundering Heath Slater and Rhyno rounded out the field.
None of those talented Superstars actually won the match, though.
No, that honor went to Mojo Rawley, who SmackDown Live management seemingly insists on pushing as a singles act now that partner Zack Ryder is laid up for a few months.
The biggest issue, though, is not who won the match, but the fact it existed in the first place. None of the stars involved deserve a spot in a match as prestigious as the Rumble. That is not an indictment on any of them as actual performers, but rather their stature on WWE programming.
Only Slater has an argument for a spot in the Rumble given how heavily featured he was in the early months of the brand extension. Now, though, all involved in the Battle Royal were afterthoughts. In many ways, the match was the equivalent of the Land of Misfit Toys, an isle of obscurity.
Drawing attention to just how poorly they have been utilized over the last handful of months is always a bad idea.
Winner
Raw breaks SmackDown Live's reign of dominance this week, winning the battle for brand supremacy.
With so many matches slated for the Royal Rumble card, including a Kickoff Show match pitting tag champions Sheamus and Cesaro against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, there was a greater sense of urgency that made the broadcast feel more important.
Strong booking decisions and an epic confrontation to end the show helped Raw feel like must-see television, whereas SmackDown, while still a fantastic show, felt like it was in a holding pattern.
Raw was so strong that the match and interactions between Reigns, Jericho and Owens did not even make the "Why Raw" section of this piece, demonstrating just how strong the writing was elsewhere on the show.
On any other week, SmackDown likely would have emerged victorious. As it stands, though, Raw's execution of its storylines and hype for Sunday's card helped catapult it past its critically acclaimed opponent and into the winner's circle this week.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!