WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of January 23

With only two undercard matches on the Royal Rumble card, SmackDown Live was more methodical in its approach Tuesday night.

First, it produced a fantastic promo segment featuring John Cena and AJ Styles. Cena, the franchise star of WWE, reminded the audience of his ability to verbally obliterate someone when he sees fit. He did just that and, in the process, helped to add intensity and an edge of personal dislike to the WWE Championship match Sunday.

The brand's other offering on the big pay-per-view card, a Six-Woman Tag Team match pitting Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella against Natalya, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, received even more attention from bookers.

The show featured Natalya attacking Bella outside the arena, then a backstage brawl between the two that continued their vendetta. In the arena, Naomi made her return to the squared circle and called out anyone from the locker room. SmackDown women's champion Bliss answered, and the two exchanged words, suggesting a program over the top prize in the women's division may be in the works.

Then there was the strong promo James cut and the beatdown Lynch suffered.

Three stories, three segments of television, all of which added to the ongoing stories and helped add heat to what, on paper, looks like a run-of-the-mill tag match at the Rumble.

The show-closing mess of a brawl between the Superstars who will compete in the actual Rumble match may be cliche, but it did sell the Rumble match in a way that has repeatedly been successful in years past.

Speaking of the Rumble match, one of the most prominent stories to watch come Sunday night is that of Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper.

On Tuesday, Orton beat Harper, then Wyatt effectively excommunicated Harper from the group, courtesy of Sister Abigail. The latest development in that saga is an intriguing one that only figures to add heat to a program that seems destined to end with Orton waging war with Wyatt.