    College FootballDownload App

    Division III Football Players Arrested in Murder Investigation

    In this photo taken with a fisheye lens, goalpost and uprights are seen at New Era Field before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
    Mike Groll/Associated Press
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    Ryan Tyrell McBeth and Dontrell Lamond Dock, football players at Division III McMurry University in Texas, were arrested Wednesday on murder warrants in Fort Worth, Texas.

    According to an Associated Press report, both men were detained on capital murder warrants and held on $250,000 bond. They are suspects in the Jan. 11 shooting death of a man in an apartment complex in Fort Worth. 

    A third suspect, Broderick Ross Jr., is still at large. He is also a student at McMurry.

    "McMurry University is aware of a reported incident involving three of its students and is cooperating with authorities. As the incident involves students' person educational records, we are not at liberty to discuss the matter further," the school said in a statement provided to Kathleen Barkley of KTAB/KRBC. 

    McBeth, 19, recorded three interceptions as a defensive back in 2016. Dock, 18, played running back and totaled 61 yards on the ground last season.

    Neither player is currently listed on McMurry's official football roster.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 