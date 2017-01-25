Division III Football Players Arrested in Murder Investigation

Mike Groll/Associated Press

Ryan Tyrell McBeth and Dontrell Lamond Dock, football players at Division III McMurry University in Texas, were arrested Wednesday on murder warrants in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to an Associated Press report, both men were detained on capital murder warrants and held on $250,000 bond. They are suspects in the Jan. 11 shooting death of a man in an apartment complex in Fort Worth.

A third suspect, Broderick Ross Jr., is still at large. He is also a student at McMurry.

"McMurry University is aware of a reported incident involving three of its students and is cooperating with authorities. As the incident involves students' person educational records, we are not at liberty to discuss the matter further," the school said in a statement provided to Kathleen Barkley of KTAB/KRBC.

McBeth, 19, recorded three interceptions as a defensive back in 2016. Dock, 18, played running back and totaled 61 yards on the ground last season.

Neither player is currently listed on McMurry's official football roster.