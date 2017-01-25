LeBron James Discusses Cavaliers' Struggles After Loss to Kings

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Those expecting a postgame tirade from LeBron James following the Cleveland Cavaliers' overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday were sorely disappointed, as the All-Star forward had a subdued disposition when meeting with reporters.

"Just trying to get better, gotta get better. That's all," James told reporters when asked for his reaction to the Cavs' 116-112 loss. "We had our opportunities, but like I always [say], it don't matter who we go against. ... We know we're going to get everybody's best. We just gotta be better."

Cleveland has lost three straight games and six of its last eight. It's the first time a James-helmed team has had such a streak since March 2011, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Each of the losses during their current three-game skid have come by four or fewer points. The Cavs led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday before allowing the Kings to come back and force overtime.

James had a triple-double (24 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST), and Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving both scored 20-plus points. However, the Cleveland bench once again came up short. Kyle Korver was the only Cleveland reserve in double figures, and James and Irving were both pushed past the 40-minute mark.

James has played at least 44 minutes in each of the Cavs' last three games—a disconcerting number that could wear his body down come playoff time. He is averaging about two minutes more per game than he did in 2015-16, with Cleveland's lack of depth mostly at fault.

"It's like when you don't have bodies. It's tough," LeBron James told reporters (warning: NSFW language) after Monday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. "The f--king grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s--t."

James specifically cited a need for a "playmaker." Cleveland has spent the entire season playing without a reliable backup point guard, with rookie second-round pick Kay Felder trying and failing to fill the role.

James refused to comment on a story by ESPN.com's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes that said Cleveland rebuffed an offer by the New York Knicks that would have sent Love to the New York Knicks for James' friend, Carmelo Anthony.

"I have no reaction," James told reporters when asked to comment on the story. "We got 14 guys in here who need to be ready every night. What we got in here, we gotta play. Can't play fantasy basketball. We got who we got and we gotta go out and play."

Cavaliers general manager David Griffin told reporters he and James met personally to discuss the star's frustrations prior to Wednesday's game. Griffin said James' insinuation that the organization is complacent after winning a championship is "misguided."