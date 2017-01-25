Warriors vs. Hornets: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Stephen Curry's homecomings have generally been fruitful affairs for the Golden State Warriors (39-7) over the past few seasons, and Wednesday night was no exception.

Seeking a win following Monday's last-second defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat, Curry and the Warriors outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 113-103 in a grueling back-and-forth affair at Spectrum Center.

While the Hornets (23-23) did their best to hang tough in a tight battle down the stretch, Curry and Kevin Durant overwhelmed their acclaimed defense in the game's closing stretch, sparking Golden State to a 38-point fourth quarter.

As the Bay Area News Group's Anthony Slater noted, the Warriors have shown impressive resolve in crunch time twice this week:

Durant, who dropped 16 in the fourth quarter, paced Golden State with 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting, and he made all 10 of his attempts from the charity stripe in another efficient display.

Curry added 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting (6-of-12 from three-point range), including a clutch three-pointer from the right wing to help his team go up by six with 3:30 remaining, as the Warriors' official Twitter account documented:



According to Warriors PR, Wednesday marked the 13th time this season that Curry and Durant have each scored 25-plus points in the same game.

The Hornets were led by 26 points and eight assists from Kemba Walker, who energized his team during a third quarter that put the pressure back on the Warriors.

Although Golden State led by six points at halftime, the Hornets responded with a 33-point frame to take a five-point lead into the fourth.

As NBA scribe Nate Duncan observed, the Hornets made it a point to attack Curry repeatedly during their prosperous second-half stretch:

However, the Hornets didn't have the depth to solve the Warriors during a fourth quarter in which they were outscored by 15 points.

Not only were Curry and Durant locked in, but Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala also tightened up on defense to turn the tide.

While Iguodala and Livingston scored a mere two points apiece, they finished at plus-25 and plus-14, respectively, on a night when the Hornets were limited to four fast-break points and shot just 41.3 percent from the field.

With their successful road trip now a thing of the past, the Warriors will head back to the West Coast as they prepare for a home tilt against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Charlotte has lost two straight, but if there's a positive for the Hornets, it's that the shaky New York Knicks are on deck Friday evening for a meeting at Madison Square Garden.

Postgame Reaction

Following the win, Curry sat down with NBA TV to discuss his action-packed homecoming:

As for Wednesday's triumph, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he's been pleased with the way his team has played in crunch time of late, per Slater:

The Hornets couldn't say the same.

"It was a tough stretch," Walker said of the fourth, per the team's official Twitter account. "They made plays and we couldn’t put the ball in the basket down the stretch and they did."

Center Spencer Hawes also noted the Hornets have to reach the point where they're not satisfied with competing for stretches.

"We’re not taking moral victories," he said, per the Hornets' Twitter account. "That’s not where we’re at. We got to start racking them up in the win column."