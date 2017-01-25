Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Score and Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

John Amis/Associated Press

Georgia Tech shocked one of the hottest teams in college basketball with a 78-56 upset victory over No. 6 Florida State.

The Seminoles had played six straight ranked opponents and earned a 5-1 record in this stretch. However, the first "easy" game turned out to be anything but, as the Yellow Jackets earned a dominant win at home.

Josh Okogie was absolutely unstoppable for Georgia Tech, scoring 35 points with 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Kelly Quinlan of Yahoo Sports described the effort as the game unfolded:

ACC Digital Network provided some highlights from the game:

Not that the freshman needed much help, but Ben Lammers also had a big game with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

It wasn't a perfect game from Georgia Tech, but the squad had assists on 20 of the 26 field goals and outrebounded Florida State 53-39.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com gave credit to the coach after the win:

Meanwhile, this was just a miserable night from Florida State offensively.

ESPN Stats & Info described the early struggles from the top scorers:

It didn't get much better after halftime with Dwayne Bacon and Jonathan Isaac combining for 18 points on 7-of-25 shooting. Bacon was the only player with more than seven points for the Seminoles, which shot just 20-of-71 (28.2 percent) from the field.

While Bacon did manage to shoot 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, the rest of the squad was just 6-of-25 on three-point attempts.

The one-sided play started from the opening tip, as Georgia Tech scored the first six points and built up a 17-4 lead in the first eight minutes of the game.

Pretty much nothing was falling for Florida State, which went through a dramatic scoring drought, as described by Tim Linafelt of the team's official site:

The Phil Cofer rebound and dunk helped the team reach just 15 points at halftime in what was by then a 26-point deficit.

Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel joked about which sport he was watching:

Florida State was able to fight its way back a little bit in the second half, but the score never got much closer, much to the surprise of many watching along.

ESPN's Dick Vitale described the feelings as the game continued:

Georgia Tech kept the pressure on in the second half, and the game was never really in doubt as the home team secured an easy victory.

The Yellow Jackets were expected to be one of the worst teams in the ACC this season but are a respectable 4-4 in conference play and will have another chance at a big win Saturday at home against Notre Dame.

Florida State is still a top contender in the ACC at 6-2 in conference play, but it will need a better effort offensively next game against Syracuse on Saturday.

Postgame Reaction

Georgia Tech Josh Pastner made sure to thank the fans after the win:

Meanwhile, Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton gave complete credit to his opponent.

"We got beat by a team that outplayed us in every phase today," Hamilton said after the game, per Georgia Tech's official Twitter account. "They've done a tremendous job all year."

The Seminoles have had a great season to this point, but this game might be one they want to forget.