Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson 2 Announced for UFC 210: Details, Reaction

The UFC announced Wednesday that Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson will meet in a rematch of their May 2015 clash at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York, on April 8.

Cormier (18-1) secured a victory via submission over Johnson (22-5) in their first meeting at UFC 187.

Cormier and Johnson were initially scheduled to duke it out again at UFC 206 in December, but an injury forced Cormier out of what was previously tabbed as the main event.

And when he re-enters the Octagon on April 8, Cormier will have to do his best to shake off rust and match Johnson blow for blow in what figures to be a tense tussle.

While Cormier hasn't fought since July 2016 when he defeated Anderson Silva by unanimous decision at UFC 200, Johnson has secured three straight wins by knockout since their initial encounter.

The first came against Jimi Manuwa at UFC 191 just 28 seconds into the second round, while the second win during that stretch came over Ryan Bader 1:26 into the first round at a UFC Fight Night event in January 2016.

Most recently, Johnson secured his most convincing victory to date when he dispatched Glover Teixeira by knockout 13 seconds into their tilt at UFC 202 in August.

The first meeting between Johnson and Cormier suggests the proceedings at UFC 210 will last longer than any of those three thrashings, but DC will have to be on red alert against the division's hottest fighter when he puts his light heavyweight belt on the line.

And with Rumble searching for retribution after he fell short at UFC 187, the second chapter of the burgeoning rivalry could evolve into one of this year's more compelling fights.