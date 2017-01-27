10 MLB Prospects Facing Make-or-Break Spring Trainings

11 of 11

Top Prospect Timeline

2013: No. 1 KC prospect, No. 24 MLB prospect

2014: No. 1 KC prospect, No. 23 MLB prospect

2015: No. 4 KC prospect, No. 75 MLB prospect

2016: No. 2 KC prospect, No. 85 MLB prospect

2016 Stats (A+/AA)

3 GS, 0-2, 1.59 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 6 BB, 11 K, 5.2 IP

Outlook

Kyle Zimmer has an impressive enough arm that even after throwing 4.2 innings in 2014 and 64 innings in 2015, he still ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization heading into last year.

Baseball America ranked him as the top pitching prospect and the No. 3 prospect overall in the 2012 draft, and the Royals were happy to snatch him up at No. 5 overall.

After an impressive debut, Zimmer showed all the makings of a future ace in his first full season with a 1.17 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 108.1 innings between High-A and Double-A.

Injuries have derailed his rapid ascent to the majors, though.

Shoulder issues limited him in 2014 and eventually required surgery, and he underwent thoracic outlet surgery last summer after throwing a total of 5.2 innings.

"With Kyle, it’s been very frustrating along the way, because you see the short glimpses of the guy that we know he is, with the good fastball and the breaking stuff and the command. And then you see him come out a couple days later and have a hard time playing catch comfortably," assistant GM J.J. Picollo told Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star.

The 25-year-old is expected to be back healthy for the start of spring training.

No one expected younger brother Bradley—an outfield prospect who was drafted two years after Kyle by the Cleveland Indians—to be the first Zimmer brother to reach the majors, but that might wind up being the case.

At any rate, a thin Royals' farm system would benefit greatly from a return to health for their former top pitching prospect.

