Tyronn Lue, David Griffin Respond to LeBron James' Comments on Cavaliers Roster

LeBron James has been outspoken about the Cleveland Cavaliers makeup in recent days, and it has unsurprisingly angered management.

"We're going to handle it internal," head coach Tyronn Lue said, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

Cleveland had lost five of seven games heading into Wednesday's battle against the Sacramento Kings, and James responded by questioning the personnel on the roster.

"We need a f--king playmaker," James said Tuesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

"I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organization," he added, which was not the only time he questioned the team's motivation to win another title.

This continued on his Twitter account when the former MVP explained: "I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat if that's what we wanna do."

General manager David Griffin took offense to this statement.

"The comment about the organization being complacent I think is really misguided," Griffin said, per Vardon. "Organizationally there is absolutely no lack of clarity on what our goal set is. We are here to win championships, and there is no other solution. There is no other outcome that is acceptable, and there never has been."

Meanwhile, Lue commented on James' assertion that the Cavaliers are "not better than last year from a personnel standpoint."

"For me, LeBron James, the best player in the world, took a team that was worse to the NBA Finals two years ago," the coach said. "We have a good team. We just have to start playing better as a unit. No excuses."

Cleveland has many of the same weapons that helped bring home a title last season, including James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. The team also traded for Kyle Korver on Jan. 7, although Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported Wednesday that Cleveland isn't interested in a Carmelo Anthony-for-Love exchange with the Knicks.

The Cavaliers (30-13) remain in first place in the Eastern Conference, but keeping pace with the Golden State Warriors (38-7) for home-court advantage throughout the playoffs is the bigger challenge going forward.