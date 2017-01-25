Kai-Leon Herbert Flips Commitment from Michigan to Miami: Comments, Reaction

Photo Credit: Scout

Offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert decommitted from the University of Michigan's 2017 recruiting class on Sunday, per Corey Bender of Scout, and chose his new school on Wednesday.

Herbert tweeted that he will attend the University of Miami:

Herbert checks in at 6'4 ½" and 284 pounds and is a 4-star recruit, per Scout. He is the No. 257 overall prospect, No. 26 offensive tackle and No. 5 offensive tackle from the state of Florida in his class.

Herbert explained his reasoning for leaving Michigan, per Bender: "Just things went south. They showed their true colors, and it wasn't for me. "

While Bender called Herbert "a lean" toward Florida after Sunday's news, the offensive lineman recently visited Miami and liked what he saw. "It was a great visit; my guys showed me a lot," Herbert said, per Bender. "Miami is a school that's on the rise."

Hudl shared some of Herbert's highlights that underscore how valuable he can be for the Hurricanes in the next few years:

Scout broke down Herbert's game and emphasized his length and feet that improve his mobility. Scout noted "he could be a true left tackle on the next level" thanks to his combination of power, which will help in the run game, and lateral movement, which will help him protect his quarterback's blind side.

Miami went 9-4 and won the Russell Athletic Bowl in Mark Richt's first season with the program. The once great powerhouse hasn't won double-digit games since the 2003 campaign when it was in the Big East, but Richt has it trending upward with the No. 14 recruiting class in Scout's rankings.

Herbert is the fourth offensive lineman in a group that also includes three defensive linemen. Richt is trying to set the tone up front, and Herbert will help him do just that as the Hurricanes look to re-establish their tradition of winning.