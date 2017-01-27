NHL Prospects Most Likely to Be All-Stars in the Next 3 Years
The 2015 and 2016 drafts are going to have an enormous impact on the NHL stretching out a decade or more. We have already seen the early results of the 2015 draft, with Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others performing at high levels in their second seasons in the league.
Players like Mitch Marner and Zach Werenski are adding to the list of top-flight players from the 2015 draft this year. Added to the first stars of the 2016 draft—Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine—and this year's rookie crop is going to have a fantastic story to tell over the next decade.
Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine will play this weekend at the All-Star game. How many current prospects will join them in the next three seasons? Look to those two drafts for the answer—the NHL's balance of power is about to change.
Here are the 10 NHL prospects most likely to appear in an All-Star Game in the next three seasons.
Note: Prospects are defined as players with 50 or fewer NHL games at the 2017 All-Star break, while also being eligible for the Calder Trophy. Amateur and draft-eligible players also qualify for this list. Additionally, Matthews and Laine were eligible for the list, but since they are attending this year's All-Star Game, are no longer germane to the conversation.
10. Clayton Keller, C, Arizona Coyotes
Draft Day: Clayton Keller was chosen No. 7 overall in the 2016 draft by the Arizona Coyotes.
Where Is He Now? Keller is playing his freshman season with Boston University. He is among the leading scorers on the team, and was an impact player for Team USA at the recent World Junior Championships.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? The options for Keller three years from now are many. He could be in college at that time, but based on his skill set we can anticipate his turning pro and making his NHL debut in short order. Keller has terrific speed and skill, and the Arizona Coyotes are going to come calling soon. After that, it is only a matter of time, and a good guess has him playing in an All-Star game before the end of the decade.
9. Sebastian Aho, LW, Carolina Hurricanes
Draft Day: Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes was chosen No. 35 overall in the 2015 draft.
Where Is He Now? Aho's ascension from second-round selection to bona fide NHL player has been swift. His scoring totals—26 points in 48 games—has him No. 7 overall among NHL rookies this season. He is a fine skater and playmaker, and one of the best stories among rookies this season.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? Although he has no draft pedigree, NHL teams miss impact talents with first-round picks from time to time. His intelligent play and skill set give him a great chance to succeed as a top NHL player. He has the ability to be an All-Star in the next three seasons.
8. Nolan Patrick, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
Draft Day: Nolan Patrick is eligible for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Where Is He Now? Patrick is finally healthy and posting big numbers for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL. Through 11 games this season, he has 17 points and should post a strong number by the end of the season.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? There is every chance he will be the No. 1 overall selection in the coming entry draft. Depending on the team who drafts him, Patrick will be a feature player from the beginning of his pro career. Based on his exceptional skill set—he is a complete talent—it is possible he could represent his NHL team in the All-Star game as a rookie. That may be an aggressive estimate, but he is probable for a berth in his first three seasons.
7. Timo Meier, RW, San Jose Sharks
Draft Day: Timo Meier was chosen No. 9 overall in the 2015 draft by the San Jose Sharks.
Where Is He Now? Meier is playing in his first NHL games, scoring twice and adding two assists in 18 games. San Jose, loaded with quality forwards, can afford to bring him along slowly. When not playing for the Sharks, he has been flourishing for the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? Meier has terrific skills and could be a top-line winger on the Sharks in three seasons. If he can pass other hopefuls and veterans on the roster, there is little doubt he would receive prominent playing time on a quality scoring team. He should play in his first All-Star game in the next two seasons.
6. Travis Konecny, C, Philadelphia Flyers
Draft Day: Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers was chosen No. 24 overall in 2015.
Where Is He Now? Konecny has been a pleasant surprise for Philadelphia, making the team and delivering enough offense to play a large role as a teenager. His 22 points have him in a tie for No. 8 overall among rookie NHL players.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? The Flyers traded up to get Konecny, his aggressive style fits the team template. His early arrival and success bodes well for his future, and if his offense is true, he will eventually find his way to the All-Star game. The most impressive statistical fact about Konecny is that he leads all Flyers' forwards in even-strength points per 60 minutes. That fact, via Stats.HockeyAnalysis.com, is a very encouraging detail.
5. Ivan Provorov, D, Philadelphia Flyers
Draft Day: Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers was chosen No. 7 overall in the 2015 draft.
Where Is He Now? Provorov made the Flyers out of camp and has established himself as a capable puck mover. Provorov is tied for No. 8 in rookie scoring, and is the second-leading defenseman in freshman points.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? The Flyers are building a strong group of young players, with Provorov one of the major contributors. His ability to post offense at even strength—19 of his 22 points come in the discipline—may mean he has a major spike in numbers coming when he unlocks his power-play opportunities. He should be in an All-Star game in the next couple of years.
4. Jesse Puljujarvi, RW, Edmonton Oilers
Draft Day: Jesse Puljujarvi was chosen No. 4 overall in the 2016 draft by the Edmonton Oilers.
Where Is He Now? Puljujarvi is playing for the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL, Edmonton's minor league affiliate. He is having success there, after playing well but sparingly in the NHL earlier this year.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? Puljujarvi's development timeline is taking longer than fellow Finn Patrik Laine's, but he should be a substantial player upon arrival. Edmonton has an enormous need for scoring right wingers and Puljujarvi will probably get a full chance to have an impact beginning in the fall. He should be an All-Star within three years.
3. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Calgary Flames
Draft Day: Matthew Tkachuk was selected No. 6 overall at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames.
Where Is He Now? It is rare for a teenager to step into the NHL as complete as Tkachuk has this year. He is impacting the game physically and on the scoreboard, where he ranks No. 4 among rookie scorers.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? Tkachuk's agitating style and the physical toll it will take may mean more trips to injured reserve than the average player. That said, his rookie showing has been exceptional and we should see him in an All-Star game inside three seasons from now.
2. Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
Draft Day: Mitch Marner was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs No. 4 overrall in 2015.
Where Is He Now? Marner is setting the NHL ablaze along with his fellow rookies in Toronto. He is tied with teammate Auston Matthews for No. 2 in rookie scoring and thrilling fans with his exceptional skills. Marner is an impact rookie and should receive consideration in Calder Trophy voting.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? The Maple Leafs appear to be growing something special, with Marner a big part of the proceedings. He leads all rookies with 28 assists and has a dream skill set for the power play. He should be an All-Star soon and an impact forward in Toronto.
1. Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
Draft Day: Zach Werenski was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets No. 8 overall in 2015.
Where Is He Now? Werenski is enjoying a strong rookie season in Columbus, and will probably receive a handsome number of Calder Trophy votes. He leads NHL rookie defensemen in points.
Where Will He Be In Three Years? The Blue Jackets have emerged as a strong contender this season, and Werenski should be a big part of it. His 17 power-play points at the All-Star break suggests he may have a large part of his overall value tied up in offense. He could be an All-Star as soon as next season.
