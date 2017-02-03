    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Dont'a Hightower Injury: Updates on Patriots Star's Shoulder and Return

    February 3, 2017

    New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower is nursing a shoulder injury that has him listed as questionable for Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride

    Hightower Practiced All Week

    Friday, Feb. 3

    According to the injury report relayed by McBride, Hightower was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

    Hightower has operated as the fulcrum of the Patriots defense all season long, as he recorded 65 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a safety. 

    Thanks to his steady stylings in the middle of New England's front seven, Hightower earned the top grade (85.4) among all Patriots linebackers and defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner

    "It's crazy what he can do," linebacker Elandon Roberts said of Hightower, per the Boston Globe's Ben Volin. "Dont'a can take on an offensive lineman and also at the same time cover a tight end, and at about 260 [pounds], you don't see that. And he can run with them all. He's just an explosive guy."

    If Hightower is forced out of the lineup once Sunday's title tilt kicks off, the Patriots will likely turn to Kyle Van Noy to pick up the slack. Roberts could also be called upon to provide reinforcements at the second level. 

