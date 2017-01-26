Pro Bowl 2017: AFC, NFC Rosters, TV Schedule and More for Annual Game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, January 29, at 8 p.m. on ESPN in a new location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Monday Night Football team (Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden and Lisa Salters) will call the game.

The Pro Bowl will also return to the old AFC vs. NFC format. In the past three seasons, teams were drafted into two separate squads.

Here are the AFC and NFC rosters for the game, some notes, and a prediction.

(Roster note: The below list includes only players who will participate in the game and not those who were picked and will miss it for various reasons.)

AFC

Head Coach: Andy Reid (Chiefs)

QB: Alex Smith (Chiefs), Philip Rivers (Chargers) and Andy Dalton (Bengals)

RB: DeMarco Murray (Titans), Melvin Gordon (Chargers) and Jay Ajayi (Dolphins)

FB: Kyle Juszczyk (Ravens)

WR: T.Y. Hilton (Colts), Emmanuel Sanders (Broncos), Jarvis Landry (Dolphins) and Demaryius Thomas (Broncos).

OL: Tackles Joe Thomas (Browns), Taylor Lewan (Titans) and Andrew Whitworth (Bengals); guards Kelechi Osemele (Raiders), Richie Incognito (Bills) and David DeCastro (Steelers); centers Rodney Hudson (Raiders) and Jeremy Zuttah (Ravens)

TE: Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and Delanie Walker (Titans)

DL: Ends Cameron Wake (Dolphins), Carlos Dunlap (Bengals) and Leonard Williams (Jets); tackles Geno Atkins (Bengals), Ndamukong Suh (Dolphins) and Jurrell Casey (Titans)

LB: Outside linebackers Lorenzo Alexander (Bills), Von Miller (Broncos) and Brian Orakpo (Titans); inside linebackers Ryan Shazier (Steelers) and Zach Brown (Bills)

DB: Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (Chiefs), Aqib Talib (Broncos), Casey Hayward (Chargers) and Chris Harris (Broncos); free safeties Reggie Nelson (Raiders) and Eric Weddle (Ravens); strong safety Darian Stewart (Broncos)

ST: Punter Dustin Colquitt (Chiefs), kicker Justin Tucker (Ravens), long snapper Morgan Cox (Ravens), returner Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), special teamer D.J. Alexander (Chiefs)

NFC

Head Coach: Jason Garrett (Cowboys)

QB: Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Drew Brees (Saints) and Kirk Cousins (Redskins)



RB: Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), Darren Sproles (Eagles) and Jordan Howard (Bears)

FB: Mike Tolbert (Panthers)

WR: Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants), Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Doug Baldwin (Seahawks) and Dez Bryant (Cowboys)

OL: Tackles Tyron Smith (Cowboys), Trent Williams (Redskins) and David Bakhtiari (Packers); guards Zack Martin (Cowboys), Josh Sitton (Bears) and Trai Turner (Panthers); centers Travis Frederick (Cowboys) and Jason Kelce (Eagles)

TE: Greg Olsen (Panthers)

DL: Ends Everson Griffen (Minnesota Vikings), Cliff Avril (Seattle Seahawks) and Michael Bennett (Seahawks); tackles Gerald McCoy (Buccaneers), Fletcher Cox (Eagles) and Linval Joseph (Vikings)

LB: Inside linebackers Bobby Wagner (Seahawks) and Sean Lee (Cowboys); outside linebackers Thomas Davis (Panthers), Anthony Barr (Vikings) and K.J. Wright (Seahawks)

DB: Cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins (Giants), Patrick Peterson (Cardinals), Richard Sherman (Seahawks) and Xavier Rhodes (Vikings); free safeties Harrison Smith (Vikings) and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix; strong safety Landon Collins (Giants)

ST: Punter Johnny Hekker (Rams), kicker Matt Prater (Lions), long snapper Jake McQuaide (Rams), returner Cordarrelle Patterson (Vikings) and special teamer Dwayne Harris (Giants)

Notes

Missing Stars...But Plenty Still Playing

A whole host of players selected to the Pro Bowl won't be participating, as they are preparing for the Super Bowl, recuperating from injuries or not playing for reasons unknown.

This is why the three AFC quarterbacks are all replacement players. The previous three AFC quarterbacks selected for the game were Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Ben Roethlisberger, but Brady is preparing for the Super Bowl, and Carr and Big Ben are recuperating from injuries.

Still, this game won't lack star power, with some examples including Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Odell Beckham Jr.

All-AFC West Secondary Plus One

Every AFC West team is represented in the secondary for the AFC Pro Bowl team. The one outlier is Eric Weddle, a Baltimore Raven who is no stranger to the AFC West, having played for the San Diego Chargers from 2007 through 2015.

Three Broncos (Chris Harris, Aqib Talib, Darian Stewart) highlight this position group, and it's no surprise why. Per Football Outsiders' DVOA ranking, the Broncos pass defense ranked first in the league. That was also the case during their most recent Super Bowl season.

Six Cowboys on Offense

We could have a situation Sunday where over 50 percent of the players on the NFC's offensive side play for the Cowboys.

If NFC (and Cowboys) head coach Jason Garrett decides to go that route, then Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, Travis Frederick, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin could all be on the field together.

The Dallas offense ranked third overall in DVOA and second in rushing behind only Buffalo. Having six Cowboys on the NFC roster is a testament to their resurgent year in which they improved by nine wins from 2015 and finished 13-3.

Five Seahawks on Defense

Likewise, we could see five Seahawks on the field at once, with Michael Bennett, K.J. Wright, Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril and Bobby Wagner all playing Sunday.

Seattle once again enjoyed a fine defensive season, finishing fifth overall and second against the rush, per Football Outsiders, despite losing safety Earl Thomas for the last four-plus regular-season games and the playoffs.

Prediction

The previous two notes were foreshadowing for the call, as it's hard to pick against the NFC when so many players on two NFL teams will be representing their conference.

Garrett can utilize the chemistry on both offense and defense with his own team plus the Seahawks, which should help the NFC win.

The AFC has that benefit as well in the secondary with three Broncos, but give the edge to the NFC 42-28.