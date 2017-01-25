Eric Berry Contract: Latest News and Rumors on Negotiations with Chiefs

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

All-Pro safety Eric Berry said Wednesday he hopes to work out a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2017 season.

Berry Wants to Stay with Chiefs

Wednesday, Jan. 25

"I hope so," Berry said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "I think my agent had a conversation yesterday or something. It's early."

Berry, who played under the franchise tag in 2016, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. The Chiefs could use their tag on him again and prevent him from hitting the open market, which would cost them at least $12.96 million (120 percent of Berry's 2016 salary).

Their decision to franchise Berry is not as straightforward as it was a year ago. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe, a two-time Pro Bowler, is also slated for unrestricted free agency. The Chiefs almost certainly want to keep their two defensive stalwarts going forward; Berry or Poe would have to reach a long-term contract before tag deadline to avoid one (or both) from hitting the open market.

Berry, 28, recorded 77 tackles and matched a career high with four interceptions in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro for the second straight season after returning from a 2014 diagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

A first-round pick in 2010, Berry has made the Pro Bowl in each of his five full NFL seasons. (Berry missed the entire 2011 campaign with a torn ACL.)

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters he wanted Berry back in 2017 after their season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We have to see how that goes," Reid said. "I think everybody here would love to have Eric back. We feel he's a big part of the team and so on. I don't think that's different in the front office than it is right here as I'm speaking to you. You just have to wait those things out and see how it goes. That's one of those things that's going to take time to see how it rolls."

The Chiefs are scheduled to have under $5 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. They will have to make some major roster decisions to fit both Berry and Poe, likely starting with quarterback Nick Foles. Kansas City can shave $10.75 million off its cap by cutting the seldom-used backup and another $6.19 million by cutting running back Jamaal Charles, who has been limited to eight games the past two seasons.