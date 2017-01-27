Southampton vs. Arsenal: FA Cup 2017 Team News, Preview, Live-Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will be looking to continue their impressive recent record in the FA Cup on Saturday evening, although they will face a big test when they travel to Southampton.

The Gunners have won this prestigious trophy in two of the past three seasons. While it may not be the priority for manager Arsene Wenger—with the Premier League and UEFA Champions League still to fight for—with his contract up at the end of the campaign, the Frenchman will want to finish what is potentially his final season at the club with some silverware.

Southampton manager Claude Puel will be aiming to continue his team's strong showing in cup competitions this season, although it will be fascinating to see what shape they are in following their memorable 1-0 win against Liverpool on Wednesday. Saints also knocked the Gunners out of the EFL Cup earlier in the season.

Here are the viewing details for the game, the latest team news and a look ahead to how one of the standout ties of the FA Cup fourth round is set to play out.

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 5:30 p.m. (GMT), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), Fox Soccer 2GO (U.S.)

Team News

Southampton: With Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, the big decision for Puel is which players make up his back four.

Likely XI: Fraser Forster; Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Ryan Bertrand; Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Steven Davis; Dusan Tadic, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long.

Arsenal: After recent substitute appearances against Burnley and Swansea City, Wenger may see this game as an ideal opportunity to hand Danny Welbeck his first start since returning from injury. Granit Xhaka is suspended, while Santi Cazorla is a long-term absentee.

Likely XI: David Ospina; Gabriel Paulista, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal; Francis Coquelin, Aaron Ramsey; Lucas Perez, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez; Olivier Giroud.

Preview

Because of their win over Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday and consequent progression to the EFL Cup final, spirits will be high at Southampton. You can bet they will be relishing the visit of the Gunners.

Southampton had a night to remember on Wednesday. PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

After all, the team turned in a heroic performance on Merseyside. With no Van Dijk or Charlie Austin, and with former skipper Jose Fonte now a West Ham United player, Saints would have had every right to be disjointed. But they were organised and scored a superb late goal through Shane Long.

Per Squawka Football, it was a momentous occasion for the club:

They will receive a raucous welcome from the St Mary’s Stadium crowd here, although Puel will expect his players to produce another committed display.

Defensively, they will have to be just as robust against the Gunners, meaning another big test is in store for an unfamiliar back four. However, in Jack Stephens, Saints look as though they have another star in the making.

The 23-year-old was exceptional against Liverpool, and he had some big shoes to fill, as noted by sports journalist Nick Harris:

Arsenal will feel like they're capable of spoiling the party, though. After all, the Gunners are well rested ahead of this contest and come into the game on the back of a dramatic late win against Burnley in the Premier League. Wenger will also be desperate to avoid falling out of another cup competition to the same opponent.

Wenger has some big decisions to make in terms of team selection. Clive Rose/Getty Images

It will be intriguing to see what XI the manager chooses for this one, as he would surely like to give key men such as Alexis Sanchez a rest with some big games on the horizon. However, as these numbers from WhoScored.com show, the Chilean is so important to the cause:

Southampton, having qualified for one final already, can approach this contest without pressure. Consequently, we should see them seek to get at their illustrious visitors. If the attacking trio of Long, Dusan Tadic and Nathan Redmond are on form, they will make chances aplenty.

However, Southampton turned in a mammoth performance against Liverpool, and that will have taken its toll. Expect a livelier, sharper Arsenal side to edge this tie.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Arsenal