Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry, Rick Mahorn to Coach in New BIG3 League

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The newly formed BIG3 league backed by Ice Cube has been adding to its stockpile of talent on what's felt like a daily basis, and a trio of NBA legends have reportedly signed on to lead teams from the bench.

According to ESPN.com's Marc Stein, Hall of Famers Rick Barry and Clyde Drexler will join former Detroit Pistons enforcer Rick Mahorn as coaches in the three-on-three venture.

However, it's unclear what capacity, specifically, Drexler, Barry and Mahorn will serve in.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported Philadelphia 76ers legend and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson had signed on as one of eight player-coaches, and the new coaching additions would all appear to be well past playing age.

In addition to Iverson, the BIG3—which is scheduled to tip off this summer—has secured commitments from Rashard Lewis, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Jermaine O'Neal, Stephen Jackson, Jason Williams, Al Harrington and Ricky Davis, per Wojnarowski.

On Monday, former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Smush Parker pitched a Purple and Gold legacy team. In an interview with TMZ, Parker suggested he could team up with ex-teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom to take home the league's inaugural crown.

But based on the frosty history Bryant and Parker have, a miniature 2006-07 Lakers redux feels like a pipe dream at best.