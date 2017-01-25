AFCON 2017: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Wednesday

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Egypt booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday as they secured a 1-0 win over Ghana, topping Group D in the process.

A stunning first-half free-kick from Mohamed Salah ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides in Gabon.

In the group's other game, Mali needed to beat Uganda and hope the Black Stars could do them a favour if they were to have any chance of progression. Eventually, the two sides played out a scrappy 1-1 draw.

Here is a look at the final Group D table, plus the quarter-final lineup in full, after a gripping group stage came to a conclusion in Gabon:

AFCON 2017: Group D Standings Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Egypt 3 2 1 0 2 0 +1 7 2 Ghana 3 2 0 1 2 1 +1 6 3 Mali 3 0 2 1 1 2 −1 2 4 Uganda 3 0 1 2 1 3 −2 0 BBC Sport

AFCON 2017: Quarter-Final Fixtures Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia Morocco vs. Egypt Senegal vs. Cameroon DR Congo vs. Ghana BBC Sport

Egypt 1-0 Ghana

Although they had a three-point lead on Mali heading into the final fixtures, Egypt still needed to keep their composure against a capable Ghana team.

Any nerves they had were settled early on, though, as their star man Salah showed his tremendous quality. In the 11th minute, Egypt won a free-kick on the edge of the area, which the Roma man dispatched magnificently into the top corner.

Per Nick Ames of the Guardian, Salah's strike had plenty of venom behind it:

Here's a look at the goal, via Roma's official Twitter feed:

The goal lifted the Egyptians, who played with vigour for the remainder of the half. Although Ghana threatened on the break through the likes of Christian Atsu and Asamoah Gyan, there was a measure of control being exerted by manager Hector Cuper's team, who took a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Black Stars started the second period brightly, although they struggled to conjure much against their determined opponents.

Egypt looked solid at the back, and while Ghana had more of the ball in the second period, they were limited to speculative shots from distance and deep crosses into the area. With the top spot in the group slowly slipping away as the match entered the latter stages, manager Avram Grant's side quickly became desperate in their attacking play, too.

In fact, Egypt looked more threatening as the clock ticked down, as they utilised the space afforded to them on the counter-attack. However, they were unable to add to their tally before the final whistle.

Uganda 1-1 Mali

In a potentially huge game for Mali, there were signs of edginess in the early stages. However, the first clear chance of the evening fell to them, with Moussa Marega firing wide after some excellent work inside the area.

There was little at the other end to suggest Uganda were capable of spoiling the party, with Farouk Miya's blocked shot being the closest they came. At half-time, both managers would have been hoping for more from their respective sides.

In the second period, Mali's chances of qualification looked to be dashed, as Uganda struck after some intelligent interplay.

With 20 minutes remaining, Miya latched on to a pass from Denis Iguma on the edge of the area. From there, Miya kept his composure magnificently, thumping a brilliant strike beyond the goalkeeper.

However, within two minutes, Mali gave themselves another lifeline thanks to a moment of class from Yves Bissouma. As he stood over the ball from 30 yards out, there seemed to be little danger of a shot coming in. But Bissouma struck his effort cleanly, levelling things up for Mali in style.

Uganda continued to push for a winner after that memorable goal. But with Egypt holding firm in the other clash, their forward forays felt increasingly futile. Uganda and Mali ultimately played out a 1-1 draw, with Egypt and Ghana advancing out of Group D.