National Signing Day 2017: Announcement Schedule, Predictions and More

National signing day gives the top high school football players their time in the spotlight, but the decisions could play a major role in the college football landscape.

While Alabama was unable to bring home another national title this season, the program consistently contends for championships because of its ability to bring in the top recruits in the sport. Clemson and Ohio State have also filled their rosters with plenty of 5-star prospects in recent years.

This year's class also features numerous game-changers who could make early impacts at their new locations, but they must first decide where they will go to school. While this makes Wednesday's action fun to watch, prepare yourself for plenty of drama from around the country.

National Signing Day TV Schedule

ESPNU: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET; 5-7 p.m. ET

ESPN2: 12-5 p.m. ET

Notable Players Announcing on Feb. 1 Player Pos. Predicted Destination Marvin Wilson DT LSU K'Lavon Chaisson DE LSU Jay Tufele DT Ohio State Austin Jackson OT USC Henry Ruggs III WR Florida State Joseph Lewis WR USC Devonta Smith WR Alabama Aubrey Solomon DT Alabama LaBryan Ray DE Alabama Jeff Thomas WR Miami Lagaryonn Carson DE Oklahoma Tedarrell Slaton OG Florida Jarez Parks DE Florida State Willie Gay OLB Michigan James Robinson WR Florida Todd Harris S LSU Deommodore Lenoir CB Oregon MaxPreps

Top Recruits to Watch

Marvin Wilson, DT

This decision will be one of the biggest moments of signing day.

Per Scout, the 5-star is the No. 10 overall player in the class, which makes him the highest-rated uncommitted recruit going into national signing day.

Marvin Wilson has great size at 6'4", 329 pounds and a motor that coaches dream of on the defensive side of the ball. He can force his way into the backfield and is capable of disrupting the offense on just about every play.

His strength and skill could allow him to make a quick impact at the next level, which will make a difference in his decision.

"It's about where I feel like I can go in and play the best early and have the best impact in the future," the tackle said this month, per Gerry Hamilton of ESPN.com.

Wilson named his top five schools at the end of December, although this could be a three-way battle between Ohio State, LSU and Florida State.

Each school has proved it can get defensive linemen into the NFL. LSU might have the biggest need, though, with lots of upperclassmen across the defense last season. He also said he "got a good vibe from the players in the program" during his visit to Baton Rouge.

It might come down to the wire, but Wilson is most likely to end up with the Tigers.

Predicted Destination: LSU

Aubrey Solomon, DT

If not for Wilson, we all would be talking about Aubrey Solomon. The "other" available defensive tackle possesses just as much upside with his athleticism and pure strength to take on opposing blockers.

This has also been a highly contested recruiting process, with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh going bowling and riding go-karts with Solomon, per Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press.

Despite Harbaugh's unconventional tactics, Solomon admitted Alabama still leads, per Ryan Bartow of 247Sports.

"I like the physicality they bring and their defense," he explained.

Anyone who has watched the Crimson Tide over the past decade knows how well they can develop defensive linemen, which is an obvious draw for any young recruit.

Meanwhile, Alabama is bringing in yet another elite class, but it is surprisingly light on high-end defensive linemen with the exception of junior college signee Isaiah Buggs. Solomon could be the perfect addition to keep the run of defensive tackles going.

Predicted Destination: Alabama

Joseph Lewis, WR

When college football fans think of USC greats, there are quite a few receivers on that list who have thrived in the pro-style offense. That hasn't changed under head coach Clay Helton, especially with freshman Sam Darnold throwing the ball.

This leaves a great opportunity for a young player who wants to put up some big numbers during his college career.

Despite the allure of playing in Southern California, Joseph Lewis is considering his options and still has Nebraska on his mind.

"It's a lot closer than people think," high school coach Mil'Von James said, per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. "It's going to go down to the wire."

What the Cornhuskers offer is nearly certain playing time in the near future. Nebraska loses a lot of its key playmakers from last season, and Lewis has the talent to come in and make plays as a true freshman.

However, there will be opportunities at USC as well in a system that better allows a receiver like this to thrive. It might be a tough decision, but the Trojans should win in the end.

Predicted Destination: USC

Jay Tufele, DT

Continuing the theme of elite defensive tackles, Jay Tufele is another player who could make an impact early in his college career.

He isn't quite as big as Wilson and Solomon, but he has good athleticism and quickness that could allow him to penetrate into the backfield.

This keeps all of his final five—Ohio State, Utah, Michigan, USC and BYU—interested in his services going into signing day.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports admitted USC is trending in the right direction after a recent visit, although this doesn't discount the rest of the recruiting process. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has especially made Tufele a priority and will hope to close the commitment to improve an already impressive defensive line.

Considering Michigan is also involved in this race, the battle is even more important for the Buckeyes.

Utah should remain a top contender as the hometown program, but Ohio State should be able to finish on top.

Predicted Destination: Ohio State