Felix Hernandez Victim in Widespread Jewelry Theft Ring

Brad Mangin/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez was one of many victims in a widespread burglary ring across various cities in Washington.

Per Sara Jean Green of the Seattle Times, Hernandez's home was targeted among more than 100 burglaries committed by a group of people who have now been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

"The burglars would case homes in high-end neighborhoods, break a rear window or sliding door with a rock or other object, and then steal jewelry, purses, cash and firearms," police announced in a release provided to Green.

Police said the burglars disguised themselves by driving around high-end neighborhoods in "luxury vehicles" to avoid detection, according to Green, and the group executed 123 robberies that totaled approximately $3 million in losses for the victims.

It's unclear how much of the financial losses involve Hernandez.

Hernandez has spent his entire MLB career with the Mariners. He first signed with the team as an amateur free agent out of Venezuela in 2002 and made his big league debut at the age of 19 three years later.

In 12 seasons, Hernandez has been named to the American League All-Star team six times, won the AL Cy Young Award in 2010 and finished in the top 10 of Cy Young Award voting five other times.