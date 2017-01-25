    Social ReactionDownload App

    Oscar De La Hoya Reportedly Arrested: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Oscar De La Hoya at the LA Fight Club Press Conference on June 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Renard Garr/Getty Images)
    Renard Garr/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Authorities in Pasadena, California, reportedly arrested former boxer Oscar De La Hoya on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports

    Police pulled over De La Hoya after he was caught speeding around 2 a.m. PT (5 a.m. ET) and placed him in custody after giving him multiple sobriety tests. He has since been released from jail.

    In September 2013, the 43-year-old chairman of Golden Boy Promotions missed Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s win over Canelo Alvarez because he had checked into a treatment facility for the second time in three years.

    De La Hoya spoke about that decision in an interview last May with Steve Springer of USA Today:

    It was a very difficult time, because here you have the biggest fight of your star fighter's career and I made the decision not to attend because I had to take care of my issues. It was difficult for me to make that decision, but I had to in order to not only gain control of my company, but also to gain control of what I was losing as a person and that was everything I had worked so hard for. It was literally going down the drain.

    De La Hoya retired from boxing in 2009 following his December 2008 defeat to Manny Pacquiao, as he left the ring with a 39-6 overall record.

    During the premiere of the ESPN Deportes show El Bar in September 2012, De La Hoya said he drank wine and beer during his training camp for the Pacquiao fight and another championship bout (via the Los Angeles TimesMelissa Rohlin).

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 