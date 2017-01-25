Oscar De La Hoya Reportedly Arrested: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Renard Garr/Getty Images

Authorities in Pasadena, California, reportedly arrested former boxer Oscar De La Hoya on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Police pulled over De La Hoya after he was caught speeding around 2 a.m. PT (5 a.m. ET) and placed him in custody after giving him multiple sobriety tests. He has since been released from jail.

In September 2013, the 43-year-old chairman of Golden Boy Promotions missed Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s win over Canelo Alvarez because he had checked into a treatment facility for the second time in three years.

De La Hoya spoke about that decision in an interview last May with Steve Springer of USA Today:

It was a very difficult time, because here you have the biggest fight of your star fighter's career and I made the decision not to attend because I had to take care of my issues. It was difficult for me to make that decision, but I had to in order to not only gain control of my company, but also to gain control of what I was losing as a person and that was everything I had worked so hard for. It was literally going down the drain.

De La Hoya retired from boxing in 2009 following his December 2008 defeat to Manny Pacquiao, as he left the ring with a 39-6 overall record.

During the premiere of the ESPN Deportes show El Bar in September 2012, De La Hoya said he drank wine and beer during his training camp for the Pacquiao fight and another championship bout (via the Los Angeles Times' Melissa Rohlin).