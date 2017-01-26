    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Mock Draft 2017: Updated Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

    Northwestern running back Garrett Dickerson, left, tries to run around Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
    Michelle BrutonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons may be looking forward to Super Bowl LI, but everyone else in the NFL is focused on one thing: the offseason and, more specifically, the 2017 NFL draft. 

    The final draft order will be determined after either the Patriots or the Falcons are declared world champions, but until then, we have a near-final draft order and an even better knowledge of teams' biggest position needs and the players they could target to satisfy them. 

    As with any mock draft, this early in the process we seek mainly to establish the positions teams will look to target. The order of the specific prospects will fluctuate with factors such as the Senior Bowl, the NFL combine and off-field developments. 

    Let's break down one possible scenario for the first round of the draft based on team needs ahead of free agency.  

    NFL Round 1 Mock Draft
    SelectionTeamPlayerPositionSchool
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles GarrettDETexas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch TrubiskyQBUNC
    3Chicago BearsJonathan AllenDEAlabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal AdamsSSLSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via LAR)Malik HookerFSOhio State
    6New York JetsDeShone KizerQBNotre Dame
    7Los Angeles ChargersCam RobinsonOTAlabama
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard FournetteRBLSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsDerek BarnettDETennessee
    10Buffalo BillsDeshaun WatsonQBClemson
    11New Orleans SaintsTim WilliamsOLBAlabama
    12Cleveland Browns (via PHI)Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State
    13Arizona CardinalsReuben FosterILBAlabama
    14 (tie)Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)Mike WilliamsWRClemson
    14 (tie)Indianapolis ColtsDalvin CookRBFSU
    16Baltimore RavensSolomon ThomasDEStanford
    17WashingtonMalik McDowellDTMichigan State
    18Tennessee TitansCorey DavisWRWestern Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJabrill PeppersSMichigan
    20Denver BroncosRyan RamczykOTWisconsin
    21Detroit LionsSidney JonesCBWashington
    22Miami DolphinsO.J. HowardTEAlabama
    23New York GiantsChristian McCaffreyRBStanford
    24Oakland RaidersZach CunninghamILBVanderbilt
    25Houston TexansTaco CharltonDEMichigan
    26Seattle SeahawksGarett BollesOTUtah
    27Kansas City ChiefsQuincy WilsonCBFlorida
    28Dallas CowboysMarlon HumphreyCBAlabama
    29Green Bay PackersTeez TaborCBFlorida
    30Pittsburgh SteelersTakkarist McKinleyOLBUCLA
    31Atlanta FalconsCharles HarrisDEMissouri
    32New England PatriotsDeMarcus WalkerDEFlorida State
    Author's picks

                  

    First-Round Cornerback Prospects

    One of the deepest positions in this year's draft class is the group of cornerbacks, and we could see five or six of them selected in the first round. 

    The fun, and frustrating, thing about predicting where cornerback prospects will be taken is that depending on its defense and philosophy, every team wants something a little different from its corners.

    While prospects who can make plays on the ball and have solid fundamentals will always be desirable to virtually any team, some teams like their defensive backs to fit a certain physical mold or possess a specific set of skills. 

    Let's break down three of the top corners who could be taken come Day 1.

               

    Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

    NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Marshon Lattimore #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts a pass in front of Jarvis Baxter #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gatel
    Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

    While it's difficult to predict the order in which this year's top cornerback prospects will be drafted, it's easy to see Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore coming off the board first. 

    NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter calls Lattimore "the draft's top corner" and predicted the Eagles would grab him at No. 14 in a mock draft dated Jan. 23.

    However, in this mock, we see the Cleveland Browns beefing up their defense and selecting him two spots earlier. 

    Lattimore took a while to develop in college, as hamstring injuries slowed progress during his first two seasons with the Buckeyes. In 2016, however, he started 13 games and led the team in passes defended, with 13, and nabbed four interceptions.

    Teams will be attracted to Lattimore's speed and ability to adjust. CBSSports.com's Dane Brugler writes that he "attaches himself hip-to-hip in coverage and runs better routes than the receiver."

    Because Lattimore has now had right and left hamstring injuries, there is a small chance that the first team in the draft order that decides to take a corner could look elsewhere. But Lattimore's upside is unparalleled in this class. 

           

    Sidney Jones, Washington 

    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Huskies fell short of winning it all in the College Football Playoff this year, but that won't hurt Sidney Jones' chances of being scouted and drafted by a team early in Day 1. 

    Like fellow Husky Marcus Peters, Jones is a ball hawk who could make an instant impact for the team that selects him. 

    The interesting thing about Jones is how versatile he is, meaning that he could be at the top of multiple team's draft boards regardless of their scheme.

    "He mixes in a variety of techniques (press, bail and off) in coverage yet is rarely out of position when the ball is thrown in his area," writes NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks

    Add to that Jones' ball-hawking abilities and outstanding hands, with nine interceptions over three seasons, and he'll almost certainly be taken off the board within the top 20 selections. 

                  

    Quincy Wilson, Florida

    David Goldman/Associated Press

    Teams looking for a cornerback in the first round are going to have to make a choice about ranking Florida teammates Quincy Wilson and Teez Tabor on their big boards.

    Even though Wilson was perhaps less highly regarded at the beginning of the 2016 season, his name is quickly leapfrogging Tabor's in some NFL executives' views. 

    "I think Wilson is the best corner in the country. Tabor gets all of the hype, but Wilson is better in every area," an NFL executive told NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah

    Wilson, who had 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and six pass breakups in 2016, has excellent size at 6'1" and 213 pounds and plays as physically as you'd expect.

    Many corners don't get above the 6-foot mark, so that alone will cause teams to consider Wilson highly. 

    His footwork isn't perfect, and he can leave too much of a cushion in his coverage. However, Wilson's upside is undeniable.

