NFL Mock Draft 2017: Updated Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons may be looking forward to Super Bowl LI, but everyone else in the NFL is focused on one thing: the offseason and, more specifically, the 2017 NFL draft.

The final draft order will be determined after either the Patriots or the Falcons are declared world champions, but until then, we have a near-final draft order and an even better knowledge of teams' biggest position needs and the players they could target to satisfy them.

As with any mock draft, this early in the process we seek mainly to establish the positions teams will look to target. The order of the specific prospects will fluctuate with factors such as the Senior Bowl, the NFL combine and off-field developments.

Let's break down one possible scenario for the first round of the draft based on team needs ahead of free agency.

NFL Round 1 Mock Draft Selection Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky QB UNC 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams SS LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via LAR) Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 6 New York Jets DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 7 Los Angeles Chargers Cam Robinson OT Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette RB LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Tim Williams OLB Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 13 Arizona Cardinals Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 14 (tie) Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Mike Williams WR Clemson 14 (tie) Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB FSU 16 Baltimore Ravens Solomon Thomas DE Stanford 17 Washington Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers S Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Sidney Jones CB Washington 22 Miami Dolphins O.J. Howard TE Alabama 23 New York Giants Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham ILB Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans Taco Charlton DE Michigan 26 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles OT Utah 27 Kansas City Chiefs Quincy Wilson CB Florida 28 Dallas Cowboys Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 29 Green Bay Packers Teez Tabor CB Florida 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley OLB UCLA 31 Atlanta Falcons Charles Harris DE Missouri 32 New England Patriots DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State Author's picks

First-Round Cornerback Prospects

One of the deepest positions in this year's draft class is the group of cornerbacks, and we could see five or six of them selected in the first round.

The fun, and frustrating, thing about predicting where cornerback prospects will be taken is that depending on its defense and philosophy, every team wants something a little different from its corners.

While prospects who can make plays on the ball and have solid fundamentals will always be desirable to virtually any team, some teams like their defensive backs to fit a certain physical mold or possess a specific set of skills.

Let's break down three of the top corners who could be taken come Day 1.

Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

While it's difficult to predict the order in which this year's top cornerback prospects will be drafted, it's easy to see Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore coming off the board first.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter calls Lattimore "the draft's top corner" and predicted the Eagles would grab him at No. 14 in a mock draft dated Jan. 23.

However, in this mock, we see the Cleveland Browns beefing up their defense and selecting him two spots earlier.

Lattimore took a while to develop in college, as hamstring injuries slowed progress during his first two seasons with the Buckeyes. In 2016, however, he started 13 games and led the team in passes defended, with 13, and nabbed four interceptions.

Teams will be attracted to Lattimore's speed and ability to adjust. CBSSports.com's Dane Brugler writes that he "attaches himself hip-to-hip in coverage and runs better routes than the receiver."

Because Lattimore has now had right and left hamstring injuries, there is a small chance that the first team in the draft order that decides to take a corner could look elsewhere. But Lattimore's upside is unparalleled in this class.

Sidney Jones, Washington

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Huskies fell short of winning it all in the College Football Playoff this year, but that won't hurt Sidney Jones' chances of being scouted and drafted by a team early in Day 1.

Like fellow Husky Marcus Peters, Jones is a ball hawk who could make an instant impact for the team that selects him.

The interesting thing about Jones is how versatile he is, meaning that he could be at the top of multiple team's draft boards regardless of their scheme.

"He mixes in a variety of techniques (press, bail and off) in coverage yet is rarely out of position when the ball is thrown in his area," writes NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks.

Add to that Jones' ball-hawking abilities and outstanding hands, with nine interceptions over three seasons, and he'll almost certainly be taken off the board within the top 20 selections.

Quincy Wilson, Florida

David Goldman/Associated Press

Teams looking for a cornerback in the first round are going to have to make a choice about ranking Florida teammates Quincy Wilson and Teez Tabor on their big boards.

Even though Wilson was perhaps less highly regarded at the beginning of the 2016 season, his name is quickly leapfrogging Tabor's in some NFL executives' views.

"I think Wilson is the best corner in the country. Tabor gets all of the hype, but Wilson is better in every area," an NFL executive told NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah.

Wilson, who had 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and six pass breakups in 2016, has excellent size at 6'1" and 213 pounds and plays as physically as you'd expect.

Many corners don't get above the 6-foot mark, so that alone will cause teams to consider Wilson highly.

His footwork isn't perfect, and he can leave too much of a cushion in his coverage. However, Wilson's upside is undeniable.