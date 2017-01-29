6-Woman Tag Team Match: Winner and Reaction for WWE Royal Rumble 2017

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The team of Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi prevailed over SmackDown women's champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble in a six-woman tag match.

WWE shared a GIF of Naomi pinning Bliss to secure the win:

Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller provided his initial take on the match:

With Naomi coming away as the big winner of the match, Michael Killam of Wrestle Zone wondered if bigger things are in order for the women's star:

Multiple feuds were furthered in Sunday's bout, as the SmackDown women's division has featured a great deal of animosity as of late.

Bliss and Lynch have been going at it for months with the SmackDown women's title hanging in the balance, and although Bliss came out on top in a steel cage match a couple of weeks ago, their rivalry is seemingly far from over.

If anything, it heated up when it was revealed that James was under the La Luchadora mask and that she had been working in lockstep with Bliss to prevent Lynch from winning back the championship.

As seen in this video courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account, James explained her actions by claiming that Lynch was among those who didn't respect her accomplishments:

In addition to Lynch, Bliss got into it with Naomi on the go-home edition of SmackDown prior to the Royal Rumble, as she answered an open challenge laid down by Naomi before backing down and saying she wasn't worth her time.

Perhaps the most personal feud in all of WWE currently is the one pitting Total Divas co-stars and former friends Bella and Nattie against one another.

It began at Survivor Series when Bella was attacked backstage. When it was deemed she would be unable to compete, Natalya moved from a coaching role to team captain.

Bella assumed that Carmella was behind the attack since they were having issues at the time, but Carmella later outed Nattie as the attacker. The Canadian Superstar denied it at first but eventually admitted to her actions.

That led to Natalya telling Bella everything she accomplished was due to her relationship with John Cena, and she even told her Cena would eventually leave her and that she would die alone.

Bella and Nattie had a number of physical altercations in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble, including one on the go-home episode that saw The Queen of Harts jump Bella and smash her head into a trailer.

Following that incident, Natalya continued to rub salt in the wound:

With so many combustible elements in place in the women's division, it was determined that the only way for everyone to get a chance at retribution was through a six-woman tag match.

There was plenty of chaos involved in Sunday's bout, but the face team of Lynch, Bella and Naomi managed to boost their stock on the road to WrestleMania.

It isn't yet clear how the women of SmackDown will branch off heading toward the Showcase of Immortals or how the title scene will look, but Bliss is clearly a marked woman following the Rumble.

